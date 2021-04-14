The Editorial Board: Border challenges are real, but Jacobs’ worries about terrorism are situational

But Jacobs gives his game away by contending this is especially important for his district because “New York has always been a draw” for immigrants. It doesn’t wash. The more relevant fact is that national Republicans are suffering an identity crisis. Having abandoned fiscal restraint and sided with dictators during the Trump administration, all they are left with are the xenophobic red-meat of immigration and the culture wars.

Even Jacobs’ professed concern about terrorists sneaking into the country smacks of politics. It could be true, of course, but Jacobs’ concerns are situational: This member of Congress abetted the domestic terrorists who raged through the Capitol in January by voting as they wished and suggesting, against all evidence, that the presidential election was tainted by fraud. That was a betrayal of country and a disregard of the current locus of the terror threat.

Just this week, The Washington Post reported that data from the Center for Strategic and International Studies show that domestic terrorism incidents have reached new highs. Those events were driven mainly by white supremacists, anti-Muslim and anti-government extremists on the right – that is, the same kind of people Jacobs tacitly endorsed through his vote on Jan. 6.