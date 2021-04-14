The Editorial Board: Border challenges are real, but Jacobs’ worries about terrorism are situational

Two things are true about Rep. Chris Jacobs’ trip to the Mexican border:
•Border secureity is a serious issue that demands thoughtful attention.
• It was a transparently political maneuver by the Orchard Park Republican whose party has little constructive to say about any other issue, including the pandemic, infrastructure, voting rights, gun violence and even terrorism. But it may play well in what is, for the moment, the state’s most Republican congressional district.
Start with the border: Countries need to take their border issues seriously, even in places like Western Europe, where the only indication that you’ve arrived in a different country is a road sign. But we can take it as a matter of pride that people living desperate lives still see this country as their salvation. That is largely the nature of the people overwhelming the southern border. Horror at their misery borders on racism.
It is, of course, possible that some percentage of them might be bent on doing harm. It’s a safe bet that some share of any large group will have trouble in mind. That’s why the country needs to do a better job of securing the border – not by building a ridiculous wall, but through better staffing, cutting-edge technology and American ingenuity.
So, to some extent, Jacobs is surely correct that national security plays a role in the need to stem the surge of would-be immigrants coming up through Mexico – just as they did in the administrations of Donald Trump and Barack Obama.
But Jacobs gives his game away by contending this is especially important for his district because “New York has always been a draw” for immigrants. It doesn’t wash. The more relevant fact is that national Republicans are suffering an identity crisis. Having abandoned fiscal restraint and sided with dictators during the Trump administration, all they are left with are the xenophobic red-meat of immigration and the culture wars.
Even Jacobs’ professed concern about terrorists sneaking into the country smacks of politics. It could be true, of course, but Jacobs’ concerns are situational: This member of Congress abetted the domestic terrorists who raged through the Capitol in January by voting as they wished and suggesting, against all evidence, that the presidential election was tainted by fraud. That was a betrayal of country and a disregard of the current locus of the terror threat.
Just this week, The Washington Post reported that data from the Center for Strategic and International Studies show that domestic terrorism incidents have reached new highs. Those events were driven mainly by white supremacists, anti-Muslim and anti-government extremists on the right – that is, the same kind of people Jacobs tacitly endorsed through his vote on Jan. 6.
You never know whence danger might come and it pays to be appropriately cautious. But Jacobs’ concerns about terrorists sneaking across the southern border would carry more weight had he been similarly concerned about ongoing threats from people like the pro-Trump mob that only three months ago sought to wreck American democracy, and at the behest of a president he publicly revered.
How about we secure the border in a way that reflects well on our country of immigrants and oppose terrorism where we know it exists?
