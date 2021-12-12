The Editorial Board: Boosters add needed protection from Omicron

In the midst of our viral discontent, two rays of light are offering hope and both have to do with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
One is that while the recently identified variant transmits more easily, studies increasingly suggest that it produces a milder illness that produces fewer and shorter hospital stays. It’s not an uncommon trade-off in viruses.
The other – and this one calls for action – is that the Omicron variant appears to be well blocked by people who have had a booster shot – that is, a third injection – of the Pfizer vaccine. Even then, the shots may be less protective against Omicron, but still likely to prevent serious illness and death.
Those who have had only the initial round of vaccine are believed to be at higher risk of infection, unless they also recovered from a prior Covid infection, which provides hybrid immunity. That’s due to the nature of the Omicron variant and to the general weakening of the vaccines’ protection over time. Boosters just become even more important.
There is no word yet on how a Moderna booster affects immunity from Omicron, though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends boosters of all vaccines to protect against the still-raging and highly infectious Delta variant, which remains dominant in this country. Both Moderna and Pfizer are working to update their vaccines to account for Omicron, though health officials say there is no reason to wait for the updates.
In few American regions are those boosters more important than in Western New York, where infections have soared and vaccination rates remain lower than needed to shut the virus down. Indeed, the numbers describing Erie County’s status are troubling.
The county recently ranked fourth on a national list of areas with the highest rates of Covid-19 cases. No other area of the state, including New York City, registered among the top 10. The county is also among 21 counties nationwide to report at least 50 Covid-related deaths since Thanksgiving.
Part of that, no doubt, is because of the size of Erie County, but much of it has to be that some notable portion of the population – either irresponsible or deluded – simply refuses to meet its civic obligations in a public health crisis that has local, national and global implications. But a little good news: Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said last week that vaccinations are on the rise.
Both Poloncarz and Gov. Kathy Hochul have instituted masking mandates for public indoor spaces. Poloncarz postponed a decision on whether to require patrons of restaurants and entertainment venues to be vaccinated. If more people wore masks more often, the likelihood of such a mandate would decrease.
The Omicron variant may have become more transmissible by picking up genetic material from the virus that causes the common cold. That’s potentially good news, as a biological engineer in Cambridge, Mass., recently observed.
Speaking to the Washington Post, Venky Soundararajan said that as a virus evolves to become more transmissible, it generally “loses” traits that are likely to cause severe symptoms. Whether that has happened remains uncertain, he said, adding that lopsided distribution of vaccines globally could lead to other mutations.
That means that all the risks remain. Vaccinations, including booster, are the only exit ramp – at least the only one that doesn’t require more infections, more hospitalizations and more death.