The Editorial Board: Boosters add needed protection from Omicron

In the midst of our viral discontent, two rays of light are offering hope and both have to do with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

One is that while the recently identified variant transmits more easily, studies increasingly suggest that it produces a milder illness that produces fewer and shorter hospital stays. It’s not an uncommon trade-off in viruses.

The other – and this one calls for action – is that the Omicron variant appears to be well blocked by people who have had a booster shot – that is, a third injection – of the Pfizer vaccine. Even then, the shots may be less protective against Omicron, but still likely to prevent serious illness and death.

Those who have had only the initial round of vaccine are believed to be at higher risk of infection, unless they also recovered from a prior Covid infection, which provides hybrid immunity. That’s due to the nature of the Omicron variant and to the general weakening of the vaccines’ protection over time. Boosters just become even more important.