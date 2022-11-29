The Editorial Board: Bold graphics and hope for the future defy blight in Niagara Falls

Sometimes, a mural needs to be more than a piece of art. Especially when it’s painted on a stretch of Main Street in Niagara Falls where the phrase “seen better days” has been a mantra for decades.

A new public art project has taken on that task of doing more. Rather than attempting to disguise decay, it calls attention to the problem, with a healthy injection of pride and hope that better days are ahead.

A project by the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area, the four new text-based murals message and affirm through their titles: “History Lives Here,” “We Are the Community,” “Imagine the Possibilities” and “This Was a School.”

They’re located between the Niagara Falls Public Library at 1425 Main and the Underground Railroad Heritage Center at Main and Depot, a shabby stretch of empty or underutilized structures, punctuated by a few empty lots and one or two new or newly renovated structures, such as the new police station and the Rapids Theatre.

Just under a mile long, this former commercial strip, with its boarded-up storefronts and barren, treeless streetscape, is part of the reason many first-time visitors to Niagara Falls ask, “What happened here?”

That’s exactly the question Niagara Falls Heritage Area asked artists to answer, along with these: What life did these buildings witness, how did they serve our community and what could Main Street become in the future?

The new public art joins other projects sponsored by the NFHA which can be seen on Main Street and elsewhere in the city, but these four murals, created with the help of artists Tyshaun Tyson and Princessa Williams, are as much passionate challenges to (and from) the community as they are aesthetic additions.

Tyson and Williams could see the faded letters on the sides of many of these empty buildings, signage that proclaimed their former incarnations as upscale businesses like Jenss Bros, the French Millinery Shoppe, the Royal Chef and Hart to Hart Furniture.

Tyson related that the community members he talked to expressed “how heartbroken they are that the area has become what it is now,” as well as their desire to “to get involved and help out.”

It will take much more than passion and the desire to help to transform this stretch of Niagara Falls, but Ally Spongr, director of public art at Niagara Falls National Heritage Area, has the right idea that bold, graphic messaging, which can’t be missed by anyone who drives down the street, might drive further action.

Mixed-use development of historic structures in the Falls isn’t as common as it is in Buffalo, but there are signs. Two miles south of the murals, at 320–324 Niagara Street, developer Sam Savarino has completed a retail-and-residential transformation of three historic structures known as the Tugby-Lennon Block.

It’s the perfect type of project for this part of Main Street, which is now – quite literally – calling out for attention.

• • •

