The Editorial Board: Body cameras are making a crucial difference in law enforcement

Everybody reading about the recent incident in which a state parole officer admitted in State Supreme Court last month that he planted evidence and then lied about it must be thinking the same thing: Thank goodness for body cameras.

Without a doubt, the incident should put to rest the question of body cameras as essential to law enforcement.

Eliezer Rosario II, a parole officer, admitted on the witness stand that he planted evidence in a gun and drug case. And a judge dismissed charges against Anthony S. Davis on June 16.

A Buffalo police officer – among five called to assist at a boarding house on Northumberland Avenue where Davis was living – was with Rosario when both took a look around Davis’ room. The police officer discovered something on a TV stand. The events unfold on video footage recorded by that officer’s body-worn camera.

The officer points out a bullet in Davis’ room. Rosario volunteers that he will take the picture, removing a cellphone and holding it above the TV stand. A few seconds later, Rosario says, “Wait, wait, wait, wait.”

The corner of the video frame reveals “a gloved hand appearing to reach across the top of the stand near the round of ammunition,” The News' Aaron Besecker reported. Rosario’s hand shows Davis’ state-issued Department of Corrections and Community Supervision identification card. With that, Rosario takes a photo that might have otherwise sealed Davis’ fate.

“How ‘bout that, ID with the gun. ID with the bullet,” Rosario says, correcting himself on the description.

Buffalo police charged Davis, a parolee since 2019, on felony drug conviction, with misdemeanor criminal possession of a weapon, and two low-level drug charges. Being convicted of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and seventh-degree drug possession would have Davis facing seven to 15 years in prison, according to his attorneys.

Body camera footage changed the narrative. On June 16, Rosario was the second prosecution witness in Davis’ jury trial. The Erie County District Attorney’s Office entered into evidence a photo showing the ammunition on the top of the TV stand in Davis’ room. Then it was Davis’ defense attorneys’ turn. In what could be described as a “Perry Mason” moment from that iconic TV series, Davis’ attorneys presented another photograph of the round, this one with Davis’ ID next to it. Then they rolled the body camera footage. Rosario, when pressed by the judge to answer defense’s question about whether he would have placed Davis’ ID card next to the bullet, answered “No.”

Rosario admitted he wrote – in a legal document – that he found the round of ammunition next to Davis’ ID card. As the article noted, providing false information in a sworn statement, including a deposition, is illegal.

The District Attorney’s office asked the judge to dismiss the case, which he did. Rosario has been placed on paid administrative leave.

It is easy to agree with Davis’ lawyers. This is a classic demonstration of the critical role police body cameras continue to play.

