Over the past year, two of Buffalo’s most important nonprofits – Shea’s Performing Arts Center and Forest Lawn Cemetery – have seen the departures of their respective presidents. Both left under clouds of negative accusations, with bullying behavior and poor treatment of employees the central claims.

Though the announcements of these accusations dropped like bombs into a community that, for the most part, had no idea that anything was amiss at either institution, clearly there was awareness within the staff of both.

Equally clearly, if the governing boards had knowledge of improper or abusive behavior, it was their duty to investigate and address such behavior. It’s questionable if this happened in a timely or effective manner at either organization.

The circumstances surrounding these upheavals are somewhat different. Forest Lawn’s former president, Joseph P. Dispenza, who resigned on Feb. 2, has also been accused of undermining the cemetery’s union workforce and, according to former Forest Lawn employees, his hostile behavior could be extreme, to the point of profane tirades.

Michael P. Murphy, the former president of Shea’s, was terminated on Oct. 18. Like Dispenza, he had already been placed on administrative leave, due to employee claims of a “toxic” environment and an abrasive management style.

These disturbances have hurt the reputations of two crown jewels in Buffalo’s array of premier cultural attractions. People from all over the region regularly flock to downtown Buffalo to see Broadway productions at Shea’s. Forest Lawn, in addition to being a large, highly regarded cemetery, is also a sculpture garden, historic site, arboretum and wildlife refuge.

There’s one question that must be asked regarding both of these situations. Where were the boards while all of this was going on?

While it is true that both men were placed on administrative leave, was there a chance to address the problems before this step was needed?

A nonprofit board has many roles and responsibilities, but evaluating the performance of the executive director is one of the most important roles that a board can play in supporting an institution, no matter what it is – a park, a museum, a theater, a food pantry, or a vast historic cemetery.

At the very least, nonprofit boards should perform yearly evaluations of their executive directors/CEOs/presidents (whatever term is used). According to the guidelines provided by BoardSource, a respected go-to for expertise in this area, one of the three primary roles of a board chair is to oversee the hiring, compensation and evaluation of the organization’s chief executive.

It is difficult to imagine that evaluations of these two chief executives could have overlooked behavior that seems so blatant as to be called “toxic” in the case of Murphy, of Shea’s, and to have involved curse words and threats in the case of Dispenza, of Forest Lawn.

As the News’ Mark Sommer has reported, Shea’s staff members brought their concerns to the Shea’s board of directors, but were dismissively referred to as “bad apples” by Board Chairman Randall Best. The Shea’s board stood by Murphy to the point of reinstating him after six weeks of administrative leave, before finally firing him. It’s also known that both staff and board members resigned as a result of the emotionally taxing disruption this caused at Shea’s.

As for Forest Lawn, its board of directors has offered little but canned statements regarding Dispenza’s reportedly explosive interactions with staff. It was “unable to comment” beyond confirming that Dispenza was on administrative leave, and then, upon the president’s resignation, board chairman James Wadsworth offered the usual thanks for his service.

Neither of these boards owes the Western New York public detailed descriptions of everything that happened, if they even have that knowledge. What they do owe the taxpayers of the region – which include their patrons and customers – is the oversight that every member of every nonprofit board promises when they sign on.

It is well known that nonprofit boards can too often be little more than social clubs or resume fodder for the upwardly bound. Both Shea’s and Forest Lawn are too important to Buffalo for their boards to be anything less than strictly committed to the missions of these two, essential organizations and vigilant at the first sign of any behavior by staff that might compromise those missions.

In the cases of both these boards, it looks as though thoughtful and rigorous self-evaluation is in order.

• • •

