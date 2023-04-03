The Buffalo Public Schools Board of Education has cycled through many iterations with the service of various elected officials. Sometimes the board enjoyed an obvious collegiality and respect for each other in promoting the district and working toward policy to benefit all public traditional education students.

Other times, this wasn’t the case.

Personalities, bickering and disagreements seeped into the board culture a few years ago. Clashes among board members during Carl Paladino’s tenure are legendary. Former School Superintendent Kriner Cash brought his own unique personality to the fore.

It left student advocates, parents and guardians wondering about the effectiveness of a school board that often seemed more interested in arguing than in finding solutions.

Happily, times may have changed. The board appears to be working toward the place where members can disagree without being disagreeable. At least, they are trying.

All nine board members and Superintendent Tonja M. Williams took a big step in a positive direction by attending a retreat last month at the Buffalo Marriott at LECOM Harborcenter. The event was guided by A.J. Crabill and Leslie Grant from the Council of the Great City Schools, which partners with dozens of large urban school districts across the country.

The two-day training/retreat hybrid “was perspective-altering and energizing,” according to Board President Sharon Belton-Cottman.

Crabill discussed his new book “Great on Their Behalf: Why School Boards Fail, How Yours Can Become Effective.” Indeed, it is a fitting title for just about any school board.

Grant is a longtime member of the board in Atlanta Public Schools and shared her experiences in leadership.

The session proved so interesting and useful that several board members who intended to stay for only one day of sessions ended up returning for a second block that ran from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Crabill’s broader message about endeavors that benefit students rather than those celebrating adults may have struck a chord, as Belton-Cottman discussed with a reporter initiatives geared toward student success.

This newly rejuvenated board with both new and veteran members, some in new leadership roles, holds much promise for the future of policy making for Buffalo Public Schools. It will be essential to monitor how this training plays out in the real world of educating Buffalo’s students, but the participation of board members offers a sign that members are headed in the right direction, with their focus where it should: on improving student outcomes.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.