The Editorial Board: Board of Regents should reject any idea of permanently devaluing its diploma

Is the state Board of Regents trying to dumb down public education? Some critics worry that it is. Regardless of whether that turns out to be the case, anyone who cares about providing New York students with a quality education should be glad they’re sounding the alarm.

With the challenges of the pandemic in mind, the Regents this year lowered its graduation standards, agreeing to award a “local diploma” to students who passed their courses and earned at least a 50% grade on their Regents exams. The change was approved last week.

But a coalition of groups committed to high educational achievement worries that the Regents plan to make the change permanent. Its members aren’t even sure this year’s exemption is wise, said Samuel L. Radford, an education activist in Buffalo, even though they are sensitive to the disruptions caused by Covid-19.

Members of the New York Equity Coalition include the Buffalo Urban League, Say Yes Buffalo and the District-Parent Coordinating Council of Buffalo, and they didn’t mince words.

“First of all, I think it is an insult to our community that we continue to dumb down education when it comes to Black and brown children,” said the Rev. Michael Badger of Urban Think Tank. Any thought of making the change permanent, members said, is “rooted in the soft bigotry of low expectations.”

Already, too many students graduate unprepared for post-secondary education. Leaders at SUNY Erie Community College have long noted that they need to provide remedial education to many high school graduates. So there should be no thought given to relaxing the state’s graduation requirements. The opposite is more likely necessary.

The world is an increasingly small place. Different nations – and in this country, even different states – affect each other’s economy, environment, health, safety and more. American students leave school to compete with peers from across the country and around the world. We let them down if we don’t set their sights high.

The fact is that most young people want to achieve. They want to hit the mark set for them. It is up to everyone – parents, teachers, principals, superintendents, school boards and state educators – to send that message. If the Board of Regents backs off, others will, too, and New York students will fall behind. You can be sure other countries won’t make that mistake.

