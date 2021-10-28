The Editorial Board: Board of Elections errs in planning to put off counting city write-in votes

Once again, voters are preparing to be treated as though they are the least important part of an election. With the Erie County Board of Elections facing a likely avalanche of write-in votes in next week’s mayoral contest, leaders there say they won’t even begin counting those votes for another two weeks. Why? For the sake of “efficiency.”

Winner of Buffalo mayor's race could be unclear for weeks after Election Day The result of the hotly contested fight between Democratic nominee India Walton and four-term incumbent Mayor Byron Brown may be in doubt for weeks.

Efficiency isn’t a bad thing, of course, but democracy is inefficient by design. With three coequal branches of government – and the legislative one of them frequently split into two sub-branches – along with public hearings, checks, balances, vetoes and endless litigation, this form of government is anything but efficient. No one said democracy was cheap.

Governments can surely work to create efficiencies where possible, but not at the expense of a fundamental concept: They need to keep the main thing the main thing. In a democracy, the main thing is elections, and in elections, the main thing is the votes. It’s preposterous, in the name of efficiency, for the Board of Elections to delay counting the write-in votes until all absentee and military ballots have been returned.