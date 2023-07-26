Give this to Thomas Sibick: The remorse he professes for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, at least sounds genuine. His claimed mental illness – about which the public has seen no evidence – may have played some indirect role in the violence he committed as part of an insurrection meant to criminally reverse the results of a fair election that was accurately decided. But that doesn’t get him off the hook.

The Sibick who appears in a letter he sent to the judge in his case is a wounded man. He offers what sounds like a sincere apology to former-D.C. Police Officer Michael Fanone, whose life he helped to endanger. Fanone was dragged down Capitol steps into the mob of rioters, though not by Sibick, his lawyer says. The officer suffered a minor heart attack and a traumatic brain injury. He later resigned. Sibick may not have wanted that to happen, but the risks are obvious. When you’re playing Russian roulette, you can’t be surprised when the gun fires.

Sibick is similarly depicted as a victim who meant no harm in another letter, written by an aunt who is a pediatrician dealing in developmental and behavioral health. He was confused and upset about what happened, she wrote, and had only wanted to hear what then-President Trump had to say at a rally that preceded the riot.

The bottom line of the two letters is that, because of reported bipolar and personality disorders, Sibick should be all but excused from responsibility for his violent actions that day. They are meant to support the defense’s recommendation that U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentence Sibick to home confinement.

Prosecutors disagree. They describe Sibick as “one of the most violent rioters who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6,” and are asking Jackson to send him to prison for almost six years. The U.S. Probation Office recommends four years behind bars. The judge is scheduled to pronounce the sentence on Friday.

Indeed, while Sibick and his lawyers attempt to soft-pedal Sibick’s role in attacking Fanone, the fact is that, as the insurrection raged, Sibick stole the officer’s badge and radio, actions that radically elevated the risk to Fanone’s already endangered life. He later buried his trophies in his backyard and then lied about them to investigators. Only after that did his remorse start to appear.

Even if bipolar and personality disorders played a role in those criminal actions, they don’t excuse them. Indeed, the most plausible defense of his violent conduct is, as his lawyers argue, that Sibick was caught up in “the testosterone-laden actions” of the crowd. That is not much of a defense for putting a police officer’s life in the hands of a violent mob, let alone joining a throng intent on violently overturning an election.

What none of Sibick’s defenders confront is that the Amherst man’s actions began with the reckless decision to believe the transparent lies of a defeated president – a man with a long history of acting only in his own interests and as though rules were meant for other people. Perhaps Sibick thought they shouldn’t apply to him, either.

That’s a slippery slope, and while not everyone falls to the depths that Sibick did, it’s the the risk – and bipolar disorder doesn’t excuse it. That’s on him. Sibick still knew right from wrong. He was credulous about Trump, and he committed violence aimed at stealing democracy. However Jackson evaluates the other factors involved in Sibick’s crime, those are not the ingredients of a term in home confinement.

