The Editorial Board: Bills players who flout Covid protocols could put championship season at risk

It starts to make sense when you get Covid information from respected doctors and scientists rather than YouTube channels and Facebook posts populated by crackpots and conspiracists.

Exceptions don’t disprove the rule. Breakthrough cases of Covid – like that of the trainer – are rare, even if there has been an uptick from the Delta variant. Studies show conclusively that those who are vaccinated are much less likely to get infected with Covid, and the chance of them becoming seriously ill or dying from an infection are drastically reduced.

Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, put it plainly in a radio interview this week. Jones said that players have a right to make their own decisions regarding their health and their bodies – until their decision “impacts negatively many others.”

“We have got to check ‘I’ at the door and go forward with ‘we.’ ”

Jones is a businessman first. He knows that Cowboys’ wins are good for his bottom line. Now would be a good time for the Bills’ ownership and front office to worry less about offending their vaccine resisters and join Jones in reminding players to put “we” first.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.