The Editorial Board: Bills’ loss to Chiefs was agonizing, but don’t blame a Buffalo sports curse

A win in Kansas City would have sent the Bills back home to host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship game. A trip to the Super Bowl would be within reach, but for the second straight year, the Chiefs ended the Bills’ season at Arrowhead Stadium.

Competition for AFC supremacy between the two young quarterbacks and their teams will continue for years. Allen lingered on the field Sunday to watch the Chiefs celebrate, just as receiver Stefon Diggs did one year ago. The teams’ rivalry should inspire the Bills to greater heights.

Adam Grant, an organizational psychologist at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, was quoted on a Harvard Business Review podcast describing studies that show future benefits to being a runner-up.

“The better your rival does in the postseason this year, the more likely you are to succeed next year,” Grant said.

“And so if you really want your team to win the Super Bowl next year or to win March Madness next year, you should root for your biggest rival this year.”

We hate to say it, but ... go Chiefs.

• • •

