The Editorial Board: Bills’ loss to Chiefs was agonizing, but don’t blame a Buffalo sports curse

The old axiom “those who forget history are doomed to repeat it” gets turned on its head when you’re a Buffalo sports fan. Having an intimate familiarity with Wide Right, the Music City Miracle or No Goal does nothing to protect our fans from the dreaded feeling of déja vu many experienced Sunday night.
There’s no denying that Sunday’s playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs brought familiar feelings of anguish to Bills fans. A game that afterward was labeled an instant classic literally came down to the flip of a coin, the one that gave the Chiefs the first possession in overtime.
Fans will forever dissect the final 13 seconds of regulation time in which the Chiefs drove 44 yards to a game-tying field goal. Blame the defense or the Bills’ coaches or the talents of the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, if you like, but let’s put one thing to rest: There is no curse hanging over our sports teams.
Sunday’s game had nothing to do with the moments of infamy from Buffalo’s past. If the Bills had historical demons to exorcise, that was accomplished the day in 2018 when they drafted Josh Allen, their freakishly athletic all-world quarterback.
Against the Chiefs, Allen completed 27 of 37 passes for 329 yards and four touchdowns to receiver Gabriel Davis. One week earlier, he put on possibly the best playoff performance ever by an NFL quarterback, with a passer rating of 157.6.
Allen would be called a once-in-a-generation quarterback talent were it not for the fact that Mahomes came along a year earlier. Twice-in-a-generation? We’ll take it.
Allen and Mahomes went toe to toe in a game in which 18 points were scored in the final two minutes. The overtime coin toss was won by the Chiefs, who scored on their first possession. Complaints followed that the Bills should have gotten a chance on offense to make overtime fair, but the NFL’s sudden-death rules have been in place since 1974, modified in 2010 to allow the other team a chance in the playoffs if the first team with the ball kicks a field goal.
“The rules are what they are and I can’t complain,” Allen said after the game in a classy statement.
Just as classy was Mahomes’ sprint across the field after the game to console Allen.
“That was pretty cool of him to do that,” Allen said.
Part of the theory of a Buffalo sports curse involves an NFL conspiracy against us, but if you went looking for that Sunday, there was nothing to see. No controversial calls by the officials or devastating reversals by the instant replay judges. There were lucky breaks that went the Bills’ way, including the first-half injury to Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu, depriving the Chiefs of a defensive star.
A win in Kansas City would have sent the Bills back home to host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship game. A trip to the Super Bowl would be within reach, but for the second straight year, the Chiefs ended the Bills’ season at Arrowhead Stadium.
Competition for AFC supremacy between the two young quarterbacks and their teams will continue for years. Allen lingered on the field Sunday to watch the Chiefs celebrate, just as receiver Stefon Diggs did one year ago. The teams’ rivalry should inspire the Bills to greater heights.
Adam Grant, an organizational psychologist at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, was quoted on a Harvard Business Review podcast describing studies that show future benefits to being a runner-up.
“The better your rival does in the postseason this year, the more likely you are to succeed next year,” Grant said.
“And so if you really want your team to win the Super Bowl next year or to win March Madness next year, you should root for your biggest rival this year.”
We hate to say it, but ... go Chiefs.
