The Editorial Board: Bills fans must beware living room spread of the coronavirus

New York State’s budget director, Robert Mujica, made an insightful observation this week about the decision to allow fans into Bills Stadium for the team’s wild-card playoff game.
“People watching this game in the stadium will probably be the safest in the state watching the game,” Mujica said.
Those season-ticket holders fortunate enough to be given the chance to purchase seats will need to take a Covid test at the Bills’ drive-thru sites before being allowed in the stadium. The 6,800 or so spectators will be spread out in an outdoor stadium that can seat 70,000. Tailgating will be prohibited.
The greater dangers are lurking inside our homes. If Bills fans let down their guard and host gatherings with friends and family, it will lead to more community spread of Covid-19. Count on it. It will happen.
That has nothing to do with the fans who will be in the stadium but is the irony of the Bills’ making a playoff run: The more our team wins, the harder it will be for fans to resist the temptation to host watch parties in their living rooms.
Were the Bills to win three AFC playoff games and make it to the Super Bowl, that would be the supreme test of self-control for all members of the Bills’ diaspora, here and around the world. But let’s take it one game at a time and do the right thing for the first playoff game. Success with that could open the door for possible future matches. Failure would surely slam it shut.
Critics of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s decision to allow fans into a Bills game ask why that is a priority when the state is still fighting a surge of virus infections.
The governor’s answer is that he sees the plan to admit fans as a large-scale pilot program for how more venues or businesses could reopen in the months before immunity from Covid vaccinations reaches critical mass. That’s a goal, by the way, that’s shared by many of his loudest critics.
“If it works there, could you do Madison Square Garden?” Cuomo said Wednesday. “Could you do a theater on Broadway, could you do a certain capacity in a restaurant so restaurants can reopen safely?”
The same logic applies to KeyBank Center, Shea’s Performing Arts Center, Kleinhans Music Hall and hundreds of other cultural and recreational facilities, restaurants and businesses throughout Western New York. Our region can’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good by waiting for ironclad immunity before attempting to reopen things safely.
As Cuomo said Wednesday, “We can’t take the economic cost, we can’t take the psychological cost, we can’t take the emotional cost.”
Tailgating at the wild-card game will be prohibited, in the stadium lot or private lots nearby. Members of the Erie County Sheriffs Office and Orchard Park Police will enforce the tailgating ban. It’s an essential component of Cuomo’s plan.
Season-ticket holders allowed to buy playoff tickets will pay premium prices. Game tickets cost from $65 to $330, plus each ticket holder will pay $63 for the required Covid test, and an $11 parking fee per ticket (not per vehicle). At those prices, any fans who want to squirt mustard on themselves outside the stadium would probably use Grey Poupon. An outbreak of rogue tailgating seems unlikely.
Nothing in life is risk-free, but the stadium plan has an ample number of built-in safeguards.
It’s the rest of us throughout Bills Nation who need to keep ourselves, our families and friends and neighbors safe from catching a virus that in December killed at least 319 Erie County residents, making it the deadliest Covid month of the year.
ESPN’s Chris Berman says that nobody circles the wagons like the Buffalo Bills. Fans, too, must keep our wagons in a tight circle until the pandemic passes.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.