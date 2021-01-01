The Editorial Board: Bills fans must beware living room spread of the coronavirus

New York State’s budget director, Robert Mujica, made an insightful observation this week about the decision to allow fans into Bills Stadium for the team’s wild-card playoff game.

“People watching this game in the stadium will probably be the safest in the state watching the game,” Mujica said.

Those season-ticket holders fortunate enough to be given the chance to purchase seats will need to take a Covid test at the Bills’ drive-thru sites before being allowed in the stadium. The 6,800 or so spectators will be spread out in an outdoor stadium that can seat 70,000. Tailgating will be prohibited.

The greater dangers are lurking inside our homes. If Bills fans let down their guard and host gatherings with friends and family, it will lead to more community spread of Covid-19. Count on it. It will happen.

That has nothing to do with the fans who will be in the stadium but is the irony of the Bills’ making a playoff run: The more our team wins, the harder it will be for fans to resist the temptation to host watch parties in their living rooms.