The Editorial Board: Bills fans give eye-catching donations; circular logic in Lewiston decides race

Does doing a good deed in the name of sarcasm dilute the act of its goodness?
That’s an existential question raised by the generosity of Buffalo Bills fans who donated more than $40,000 to a Buffalo nonprofit that works with the visually impaired. The donations were a way for fans to turn their frustrations over the referees’ performance in last week’s Bills loss in Tampa Bay into something constructive.
The referees failed to call a possible pass interference penalty on a Buccaneers defender covering Stefon Diggs. The fan reaction amounted to, “those refs must be blind, right?”
We’re not sure how visually impaired people feel about having their condition used derisively by critics of NFL officiating. But there’s no doubt that the organization known as VIA: Visually Impaired Advancement, was grateful for the financial support. They said the money will go toward education, vision rehabilitation, job training and other services.
Samantha Burfiend, VIA’s marketing and communications manager, told The News that their clients and employees include many Bills fans who appreciated the show of support.
Bills fans have been famously supportive of other causes, raising more than $100,000 this year for Tre’Davious White’s favorite charity in Louisiana after the Bills cornerback suffered a season-ending injury. Bills fans also made significant gifts to charities favored by NFL quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Andy Dalton after Bills’ victories against their teams.
Generosity is part of the Bills Mafia culture, an admirable quality. At holiday time in particular, though, let’s not forget all the other charities and nonprofits that could use a helping hand, even if they’re not part of a Bills meme.
***
O, Lewiston!
John O. Jacoby Jr. won a narrow race for a seat on the town board after a judge ordered that 43 ballots be counted in his favor on which the voter had filled in the “O” in his name rather than the proper oval.
On 21 ballots, voters had filled in both the “O” and the oval. The acting Republican election commissioner, Michael P. Carney, tried to disallow those votes, but State Supreme Court Justice Frank A. Sedita III refused, saying the intent of the voters was clear.
Jacoby eked out a 25-vote victory.
The judge’s decision passes our eye test for fairness. Would those 43 voters who filled in the wrong circle pass an eye test from an optometrist? We have our doubts.
***
A New York Times story this week told of a Florida couple who discovered a colony of honey bees inside their shower wall, with as many as 80,000 bees. They made the find during a home renovation.
Elisha Bixler, a professional beekeeper, told the paper that she found about 100 pounds of honey from the 7-foot-tall hive.
The home’s owners, Stefanie and Dan Graham of St. Petersburg, had heard occasional buzzing in the walls for years, but were not troubled by it. We don’t envy whichever spouse gets blamed for ignoring the problem. They’ll be assigned the world’s most dangerous honey-do list.