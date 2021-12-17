The Editorial Board: Bills fans give eye-catching donations; circular logic in Lewiston decides race

Does doing a good deed in the name of sarcasm dilute the act of its goodness?

That’s an existential question raised by the generosity of Buffalo Bills fans who donated more than $40,000 to a Buffalo nonprofit that works with the visually impaired. The donations were a way for fans to turn their frustrations over the referees’ performance in last week’s Bills loss in Tampa Bay into something constructive.

The referees failed to call a possible pass interference penalty on a Buccaneers defender covering Stefon Diggs. The fan reaction amounted to, “those refs must be blind, right?”

We’re not sure how visually impaired people feel about having their condition used derisively by critics of NFL officiating. But there’s no doubt that the organization known as VIA: Visually Impaired Advancement, was grateful for the financial support. They said the money will go toward education, vision rehabilitation, job training and other services.

