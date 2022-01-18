The Editorial Board: Billionaire’s deal for Athenex plant favors a return on state’s investment

What does it mean that a California biotech company is taking over the lease of a state-funded plant in Dunkirk built for Athenex? The announcement ensures that the $200 million manufacturing plant will be put to good use, bringing hundreds of new jobs to the region and a boost to Western New York’s drug development and manufacturing profile.
Athenex, a Buffalo-based biopharmaceutical firm, hit some rough patches due to a series of regulatory setbacks. Last week, Los Angeles billionaire Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong announced that his company, ImmunityBio Inc., will take over the lease agreements. Soon-Shiong owns the Los Angeles Times and is considered the richest man in that city. He told The News that the Dunkirk plant would become ImmunityBio’s largest manufacturing facility. Also, the company plans to contract with Athenex to share some of the manufacturing space.
Soon-Shiong sees much value in the Dunkirk property.
“We have great ambitions to make this plant our star plant,” he told The News last week. ImmunityBio wants to “build a campus around the plant and actually bring New York as our biological manufacturing hub.”
The Dunkirk plant seems assured of a more rewarding outcome than the Tesla plant at RiverBend, also built with state money from the Buffalo Billion initiative. Tesla’s solar roof business has stalled and the company has not yet fulfilled the promise of the facility on which the state spent $950 million. Tesla was on target to meet its hiring quotas at the end of 2021, but has not become the engine of economic growth and innovation that was envisioned when the state built the plant for the previous owner, Solar City.
ImmunityBio expects to close the Dunkirk deal in the first quarter of this year.
The company will assume the investment and hiring obligations of Athenex’s deal with the state. It will have to hire 450 employees in Dunkirk within five years, including at least 300 within the first 30 months of the plant going online.
The deal allows Athenex to shed the financial burdens of its leasehold agreements and hit the reset button, using proceeds of the deal to pay down debt.
ImmunityBio is working on a new Covid vaccine and it develops cancer treatment products. With those manufacturing priorities and ambitions of turning the Dunkirk plant into a manufacturing stronghold, there is no reason to think that it won’t meet its hiring requirement and possibly exceed it.
ImmunityBio’s deal looks like a winner for Athenex, Dunkirk and Western New York.
