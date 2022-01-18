The Editorial Board: Billionaire’s deal for Athenex plant favors a return on state’s investment

What does it mean that a California biotech company is taking over the lease of a state-funded plant in Dunkirk built for Athenex? The announcement ensures that the $200 million manufacturing plant will be put to good use, bringing hundreds of new jobs to the region and a boost to Western New York’s drug development and manufacturing profile.

Athenex, a Buffalo-based biopharmaceutical firm, hit some rough patches due to a series of regulatory setbacks. Last week, Los Angeles billionaire Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong announced that his company, ImmunityBio Inc., will take over the lease agreements. Soon-Shiong owns the Los Angeles Times and is considered the richest man in that city. He told The News that the Dunkirk plant would become ImmunityBio’s largest manufacturing facility. Also, the company plans to contract with Athenex to share some of the manufacturing space.

Soon-Shiong sees much value in the Dunkirk property.

“We have great ambitions to make this plant our star plant,” he told The News last week. ImmunityBio wants to “build a campus around the plant and actually bring New York as our biological manufacturing hub.”