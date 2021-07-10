The Editorial Board: Bill would help speed New York’s slow pace in counting absentee ballots

The date for certifying results – which this year falls on Nov. 28 – could be moved up and counting of write-in votes could start earlier.

The bill includes other provisions, including one to eliminate state rules that lead to disqualifying voters’ ballots for minor technical mistakes. That’s a good way to promote small-d democracy in contrast to other states that are installing new rules that make it easier to toss out ballots.

As noted before in this space, earlier vote-counting works in other states. In Colorado – one of five states that conduct all of their elections by mail – there is no law limiting how early the processing of ballots can begin.

Their elections proceed smoothly. Last November, Colorado declared wins by Biden and Democratic Senate candidate John Hickenlooper on the night of the election.

New York holds itself up as a model of progressivism, yet each year we vie for the title of slowest vote-counting state with Alaska, where they joke that ballots are delivered by sled dogs. Improving our vote counting system is a way for New York to live up to the meaning of its motto, Excelsior: ever upward.

• • •

