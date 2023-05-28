Buffalo’s elected city officials are up for raises. Big raises.

It’s not that raises are inherently wrong, but as we’ve noted before, these are excessive. That’s especially so when compared to pay scales in other cities.

But even before the debate about dollars and cents – which we’ll get to – a more elemental discussion might focus on process and accountability. How are these raises decided? And how is the work these public servants do for city residents evaluated?

Such an examination demonstrates that Buffalo falls short on both counts, but most of all on evaluation.

First, the process: A Citizen Salary Review Commission determines and proposes salary raises for Buffalo’s mayor, Common Council members, comptroller and School Board members. Those proposals are voted on by the Common Council; if approved, the new salaries go into effect on Jan. 1 of the following year.

In its 2023 report, the commission cites the salaries of other city employees, rates of inflation and comparable public salaries in other cities as the data it used to arrive at the decision of how much to raise the salaries of Buffalo’s elected officials. Performance evaluations are not part of the commission’s process.

The last raise in 2019 corrected a considerable imbalance – at that time, salaries had not been raised since 1998. As a result, in 2019 the mayor’s salary rose to $158,500 from $105,000; Common Council members went to $75,000 from $52,000.

For 2023, the commission recommends raises of 12.63% – to $178,518.55 for the mayor and $84,472.50 for Common Council members.

The commission’s work has been questioned by attorney Paul Wolf, president of the New York Coalition for Open Government, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization advocating for transparency in government. Wolf claims that the vote to convene the commission did not follow proper procedure, that the meetings of the commission violated Open Meetings Law in one case and that the few public meetings that were held were too hastily convened and gave minimal notice.

Whatever becomes of Wolf’s assertions, they suggest a process that does not prioritize robust public participation.

As for performance evaluation of these officials, that’s on us. The opportunity occurs every four years, when they come up for re-election. Common Council elections are this year, with primaries on June 27 and the general election on Nov. 7.

But for the incumbent Council members running unopposed in the Democratic primary – South District’s Chris Scanlon, Niagara’s David Rivera, Delaware’s Joel Feroleto and Fillmore’s Mitch Nowakowski – voter evaluation won’t be happening. City Comptroller Barbara Miller-Williams is also running unopposed in her primaries. With Buffalo’s political demographics overwhelmingly Democratic, the Democratic primary almost always decides November’s winner; it’s rare for Republicans to even put forward Common Council candidates.

Thus, through incumbency alone, each of these candidates is virtually guaranteed another four-year term. Their effectiveness, plans and policies will not be up for public scrutiny.

While the edge provided by incumbency is a political fact, it’s also true that without a vigorously contested campaign, it’s difficult to evaluate whether elected officials are doing the work residents need and want them to do. Though Buffalo’s recent political history is not encouraging, it’s to be hoped that the three incumbents who do have opposition in the primary – University’s Rasheed N.C. Wyatt, North’s Joseph Golombek Jr. and Lovejoy’s Bryan J. Bollman – will be challenged to put their records on the line and in the public eye.

One of the officials up for salary increases, Mayor Byron Brown, did undergo a rigorous campaign in 2021. Voters can compare his stated goals to the results his administration has achieved.

But does Brown deserve to make more than the mayors of nearby cities Cleveland, whose leader makes $140,888.56, and Pittsburgh, where the mayor makes $117,502? Both cities are substantially larger than Buffalo.

At $84,472.50, Buffalo’s Common Council member salaries would also exceed those of Cleveland ($80,133.36) and Pittsburgh ($76,544.00).

Overall, this is a troubling picture with a big gap in it – the vigorous participation of an engaged electorate. Voter turnout figures in Buffalo have been low for some years; nearly 60% of Buffalo’s registered voters stayed home for the last mayoral race, despite it being a hotly fought contest. Turnout was much lower for that race’s primary.

As for the Common Council races, there is a corresponding lack of interest in making these actual contests. Some activist groups find the city’s legislative district boundaries a central barrier to viable opposition to incumbents.

Objections to excessive salary increases – which, on their face, these appear to be – are well-founded. These amounts can and should be adjusted when they come before the Common Council.

But Buffalo’s political culture has deeper, and even more worrisome, issues.

