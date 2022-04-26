The Editorial Board: Big clean-up underscores the need for further action – and attitude adjustment

When more than 10 tons of debris collected on one Earth Day afternoon is just “scratching the surface,” it’s time to assess a situation that annual cleanups will never solve.

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper is analyzing last Friday’s Earth Day collection to determine the main source of beach and lake pollution, but it’s safe to give this broadly general answer: The pollution is coming from us. And we are the ones who can stop it.

Volunteers found old shoes, strollers, bikes, and – the main culprit – plastic bottles in abundance, demonstrating that too many Western New Yorkers either think the world is their dumpster or that their moms are still following behind with brooms and dustpans.

While drastic reduction of non-reusable plastics is a complex problem that corporations, nonprofits, government and citizens must work together to solve, anybody with a conscience can clean up after himself and join the monthly or even weekly citizen clean-up opportunities that exist throughout the region.

Anybody who wants a clean sandy beach to escape to in summer or a riverfront view that’s not obscured by detritus can remember to bring reusable food and beverage containers, pack out whatever they pack in, and do some quick pick-up in the immediate vicinity before they leave, whether the debris is theirs or not.

The recent Waterkeeper cleanup is not a final solution but it can be an inspiration. Keeping Western New York beaches and waterways healthy and beautiful is everybody’s job.

• • •

