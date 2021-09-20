The Editorial Board: Biden's push on green energy needed to meet the moment

In the military, they call it the “hammer and anvil” strategy. Two powerful forces go on the attack, one pinning down the enemy, the other smashing into it.

Something like that is happening today as the country reckons with the indisputable facts of a changing climate. With fires, floods and hurricanes on one hand and the possibilities of renewable energy on the other, resistance to change is bound to crack.

At least, it had better, including in Western New York, where wind and sunlight offer opportunities even as they create divisions.

The pressure on naysayers seems certain to increase as the Biden administration looks at how the country could produce almost half its energy from the sun by 2050. In a report released earlier this month, the federal Energy Department’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy concluded that the United States would need to quadruple its annual solar capacity in order to address the threat posed by climate change.

Gov. Kathy Hochul joined the battle Monday, announcing New York State intends to produce at least 10 gigawatts of solar energy by 2030, expanding upon the state’s goal of six gigawatts by 2025.