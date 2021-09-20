The Editorial Board: Biden's push on green energy needed to meet the moment

In the military, they call it the “hammer and anvil” strategy. Two powerful forces go on the attack, one pinning down the enemy, the other smashing into it.
Something like that is happening today as the country reckons with the indisputable facts of a changing climate. With fires, floods and hurricanes on one hand and the possibilities of renewable energy on the other, resistance to change is bound to crack.
At least, it had better, including in Western New York, where wind and sunlight offer opportunities even as they create divisions.
The pressure on naysayers seems certain to increase as the Biden administration looks at how the country could produce almost half its energy from the sun by 2050. In a report released earlier this month, the federal Energy Department’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy concluded that the United States would need to quadruple its annual solar capacity in order to address the threat posed by climate change.
Gov. Kathy Hochul joined the battle Monday, announcing New York State intends to produce at least 10 gigawatts of solar energy by 2030, expanding upon the state’s goal of six gigawatts by 2025.
The consequences of a changing climate are playing out now in the American West as wildfires threaten communities – as they did last year and the year before. They played out early this month in New York City as Hurricane Ida flooded parts of the city, killing more than 40 people. It plays out as the number and ferocity of hurricanes increase, as heat domes broil the Pacific Northwest and as rising seas threaten coastal areas.
The need for action is significant, if a U.N. report is on target. It foresees a “catastrophic” increase of 4.9 degrees Fahrenheit by the end of this century compared to the end of the 1800s.
Here – as in many other places around the country – resistance to the necessary adaptations is high. Whether it’s erecting wind farms, on land or in water, or laying out arrays of solar panels, people object. They prefer the pastoral looks of fields and unimpeded views of lakes and hills. Who doesn’t?
But the facts intervene. We need energy and we can’t continue to rely on fossil fuels, as even that industry seems to understand: A secretly recorded conversation recently revealed an Exxon official boasting of corporate efforts to spread misinformation about climate science.
In the Niagara County Town of Cambria, lawn signs sprout like cornstalks opposing “industrial solar.” In the Southern Tier and along Lake Ontario, local groups have opposed the placement of wind turbines.
But two things are obvious today: One is that the country and the world need to change the way they produce power. The evidence and the consequences of a warming climate are incontrovertible. Even the administration of former President Donald Trump concluded not only that the climate is warming, but that the change is caused by humans.
Second is that energy production always disrupts the status quo. Ask the people who live along the Niagara River gorge if the power plant there doesn’t mar a spectacular view. Of course it does. So do the power lines that trace virtually every roadway in the country. It’s part of modern life.
The not-in-my-backyard impulse is powerful. It’s why New York State needed to wrest control of the siting process from localities. If it were up to many people, no solar array or wind farm would be sited anywhere, anytime. But as this year’s weather should have demonstrated, we are past the time when obstructionism can be allowed to thwart the push for renewable sources of energy.
Though its plans aren’t clear, the Biden administration wants half of all new cars in the country sold to be electric by 2030. It also wants to add hundreds of offshore wind turbines to the seven that are now in U.S. waters. And he wants to expand the nation’s solar footprint – a goal that meshes nicely with the work underway at South Buffalo’s Tesla plant. The change won’t be easy or inexpensive, but it will produce jobs.
Change is coming. Some people will continue to object, but they should be careful they aren’t the anvil to the hammer that has to come down.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank-you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.