The Editorial Board: Biden's efforts on reopening border and reviving immigration are welcome here

But matters devolved over the past four years as a repugnant national policy required ripping immigrant children from the parents’ arms, some of them all but certain to be forever separated. It was a sorrowful point in the American story.

Biden has pledged to try to reunite children with the parents, but much more needs to be done. We need a welcoming policy toward legal immigration, especially in light of lower American birth rates and aging baby boomers who are straining the finances of both Social Security and Medicare. How will the country continue to fund these and other essential programs if it lacks the taxes paid by immigrants?

The question of illegal immigration also needs to be confronted and while we are pleased to see that Biden has paused construction of a border wall that never should have been started, it is plain that the country needs to improve border security. There are better ways than a wall, beginning with technology and staffing.

But we should also recognize that we will never completely halt illegal immigration any more than we have put an end to any other kind of crime. Supply will always strive to serve demand. We need to do better, consistent with what it means to be an American.