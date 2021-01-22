The Editorial Board: Biden's efforts on reopening border and reviving immigration are welcome here

President Biden kicked off his administration this week with a flurry of activity, including two measures that could greatly benefit Western New York. A third, as yet not implemented, is expected and welcome.
The two issues that the new president acted on can be separately described as urgent and essential. The more immediate of the efforts – and one that will eventually come to pass – is to reopen the border between the United States and Canada.
The second, essential effort is to reform the nation’s immigration system which was out of date long before President Trump made it worse. The third change that needs to be enacted is a subset of the immigration question: restoring the nation’s welcoming posture toward refugees. It’s a defining characteristic of the American heart and a crucial driver of Buffalo’s fortunes. Biden pledged to act on that during his campaign.
ON CANADA: Deep inside one of the executive orders Biden signed on Thursday was a call for a new, collaborative approach leading toward the reopening of the border with Canada. In a joint decision made nearly a year ago, both nations closed their shared frontier as a defense against the spread of Covid-19. It was a necessary decision, especially for Canadians, who couldn’t help but notice this nation’s incompetence in dealing with a lethal virus.
With both countries still in the grip of the pandemic, the border can’t be unilaterally reopened, but there may be ways to ease the economic and social strain the closure has caused, or at least to plan for it. It’s hopeful Biden understands the issue.
Cross-border traffic is important across the northern frontier, but nowhere is it more crucial than here, where the area from Toronto to Rochester encompasses an economic zone driven by more than 10 million inhabitants.
In Western New York, Canadian visitors have been crucial to the fortunes of shopping malls, theaters and sports teams. Americans, whose dollars go further in Canada, have been intrinsic to economic success in parts of Southern Ontario. In addition, both Americans and Canadians own property on the other side of the border.
Public health must continue to drive decisions on cross-border traffic, but negotiators may be able to start easing restrictions soon, especially as vaccination rates start to rise.
ON IMMIGRATION: What is true can sometimes sound trite, and so it is with the observation that a nation of immigrants needs to be welcoming to others who seek the opportunities this country can provide. Long before Donald Trump was elected president, the country had begun turning its back on immigrants, often stumbling over the question of what to do about those who are here illegally.
But matters devolved over the past four years as a repugnant national policy required ripping immigrant children from the parents’ arms, some of them all but certain to be forever separated. It was a sorrowful point in the American story.
Biden has pledged to try to reunite children with the parents, but much more needs to be done. We need a welcoming policy toward legal immigration, especially in light of lower American birth rates and aging baby boomers who are straining the finances of both Social Security and Medicare. How will the country continue to fund these and other essential programs if it lacks the taxes paid by immigrants?
The question of illegal immigration also needs to be confronted and while we are pleased to see that Biden has paused construction of a border wall that never should have been started, it is plain that the country needs to improve border security. There are better ways than a wall, beginning with technology and staffing.
But we should also recognize that we will never completely halt illegal immigration any more than we have put an end to any other kind of crime. Supply will always strive to serve demand. We need to do better, consistent with what it means to be an American.
The new president has already called for sweeping reform of immigration laws and, predictably, it’s already meeting stiff Republican opposition. But polls show that most Americans support reform, including offering a fair path to citizenship for those already here.
This is liable to be a long game, but it is important to seek a way forward – one that acknowledges the realities of the need for legal immigrants and how best to deal with the matter of those here illegally. It will be a test of the willingness of Republicans and Democrats to compromise.
ON REFUGEES: In the meantime, Biden should follow through on his pledge to reopen the nation’s welcoming arms to refugees, whose presence has bolstered and enlivened Buffalo. Trump spent years closing off the stream of refugees, harming both those seeking to escape dangers in their homelands and the American communities who benefit from their presence.
The former president last year limited to 15,000 the number of refugees who would be allowed into the country in fiscal 2021. It was the lowest number since the refugee program began in 1980. Before the election, candidate Biden said he would quickly raise the annual threshold to 125,000 and seek to increase it over time.
He should do that promptly. As Eva Hassett, executive director of the International Institute of Buffalo, recently observed, “Refugee and immigrant integration is economic development.”
It’s good to have a president who understands that the country’s place in the world requires efforts at international cooperation. And for this part of the country, it’s essential.
• • •
