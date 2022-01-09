The Editorial Board: Biden’s tax incentive plan for electric cars shouldn’t squeeze our partner nations

Car buyers in the United States have had a $7,500 tax credit available for the purchase of a new electric vehicle since 2008. A provision in President Biden’s Build Back Better bill would modify the incentives, in ways both good and bad. Some further revisions are in order.
The Biden proposal would add an additional $4,500 if the car is made by a unionized workforce, and $500 more for vehicles made with at least 50% American parts and batteries.
Trade officials in Canada are rightly worried that the combined new incentives would deal a crushing blow to the Canadian auto industry and have ripple effects on the Buffalo plants that make parts for Canadian automakers. If the Build Back Better bill ever makes it through Congress – its fate is up in the air thanks to objections by Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema – the prioritizing of cars made in the United States should be revisited.
The United States, Canada and Mexico are dependent upon one another when it comes to auto manufacturing. Canada imports about $22 billion a year in U.S. auto parts. Cars and trucks built in Canada contain materials that are 50% American.
Vehicles sold throughout North America, and the components that go into them, can be made in any of the three countries. There’s nothing wrong with a tax incentive intended to support American manufacturing, but the parameters should be widened to include all of North America.
A story in The News this month pointed out that General Motors’ Tonawanda Engine Plant makes engines for vehicles assembled in Ingersoll, Ont., while parts from the Ford Stamping Plant in Hamburg are used in vehicles built in Oakville, Ont.
An improvement in Build Back Better is that the tax credits are refundable. If a credit is worth more than you owe in taxes, you would receive a check for the difference.
Under current law, neither buyers of Tesla nor GM electric cars get tax credits because they have exceeded the number of vehicles sold to qualify for the credit. The Build Back Better plan would reopen that window for the first five years. After 2026, only cars assembled in the United States would be eligible for the basic $7,500 credit.
A Democratic president repaying the United Auto Workers for its support is nothing new. Democrats concoct policies to please supporters in organized labor, just as Republicans do to favor private equity funds. Presidents in both parties have implemented protectionist trade policies.
The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, negotiated under former President Donald Trump, took effect in 2019. The USMCA places no tariffs on vehicles if 75% of their content is made in the United States, Canada or Mexico. Canadian officials contend that the Biden proposal violates the USMCA by offering the full tax break only to vehicles made entirely in the United States. They say that would in effect put a 34% tariff on vehicles assembled in Canada. That would jeopardize the future of GM and Ford’s plans in Canada, along with the Buffalo plants that supply them.
Canada has threatened to retaliate by rescinding concessions it made to the U.S. dairy industry in the USMCA by adding new tariffs to American goods. New York’s dairy farmers should not have to pay a price for a dispute that doesn’t concern them.
The Mexican government has also been lobbying against the tax break for U.S.-built cars. According to Forbes.com, Mexican Secretary of the Economy Tatiana Clouthier told reporters in December that her government would litigate the provision in its national courts, as well as under USMCA conflict resolution rules and the World Trade Organization.
“We are evaluating all kinds of retaliation,” said Clouthier.
Electric vehicles are important to moving the United States toward a green energy future. Incentives to get there must recognize that the U.S., Canada and Mexico are part of one integrated market, with supply chains that don’t stop at international borders.
