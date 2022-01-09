The Editorial Board: Biden’s tax incentive plan for electric cars shouldn’t squeeze our partner nations

A story in The News this month pointed out that General Motors’ Tonawanda Engine Plant makes engines for vehicles assembled in Ingersoll, Ont., while parts from the Ford Stamping Plant in Hamburg are used in vehicles built in Oakville, Ont.

An improvement in Build Back Better is that the tax credits are refundable. If a credit is worth more than you owe in taxes, you would receive a check for the difference.

Under current law, neither buyers of Tesla nor GM electric cars get tax credits because they have exceeded the number of vehicles sold to qualify for the credit. The Build Back Better plan would reopen that window for the first five years. After 2026, only cars assembled in the United States would be eligible for the basic $7,500 credit.

A Democratic president repaying the United Auto Workers for its support is nothing new. Democrats concoct policies to please supporters in organized labor, just as Republicans do to favor private equity funds. Presidents in both parties have implemented protectionist trade policies.