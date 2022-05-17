 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Editorial Board: Biden meets with survivors of the slain and lifts up a shaken and suffering city

Biden Buffalo Supermarket Shooting

President Joe Biden speaks at the Delavan Grider Community Center in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, May 17, 2022, following Saturday's shooting at a supermarket.

 Andrew Harnik - staff, AP
Sharing a burden helps.

Knowing that others acknowledge – actually honor – your pain makes a difference.

That’s why President Biden’s visit to Buffalo mattered, why his words of comfort and his promise of better days for those who lost loved ones and for a shaken country were important. It’s part of a president’s duty and Biden performed it in a heartfelt way that surely made Buffalo’s suffering a little more bearable, at least for a little while. What it means for the future, we don’t know; for Tuesday, it was important.

Biden met with victims’ families and then spoke for about 16 minutes at the Delavan-Grider Community Center, offering solace, decrying the “poison” of white supremacy and assuring Buffalo and the country that “evil will not win.” Delivered with the genuineness of a leader who has seen more than his share of personal grief, the speech gained a power that was greater than its words.

It was, thankfully, a long way from his predecessor’s insistence that a deadly, white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., five years ago was attended by “very fine people on both sides.” That, as Biden reminded his listeners on Tuesday, was his motivation for seeking the presidency.

Many terrible assaults have occurred in the intervening years and we can be sure that the one that tore Buffalo apart on Saturday won’t be the last. But Biden called it what it was: terrorism.

The accused killer, Payton Gendron of Conklin, bought into the right-wing lie known as “replacement theory,” a fabrication holding that Democrats are eagerly encouraging non-white people to enter the country as a way to overwhelm Republicans. It’s been promoted by some politicians, television personalities and others. On Tuesday, Biden called them out.

“I condemn those who spread the lie for power, political gain and for profit,” he said. For money, he said – for the almighty buck – people in influential positions are fomenting hatred by telling lies. He’s not alone in that belief.

A day before, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., delivered a similar criticism, name-checking Fox News for ”stoking cultural grievance and political resentment that eerily mirrors these messages found in replacement theory.”

And Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, political conservative and daughter of vice president, blistered her own House Republican leaders, accusing them of having “enabled white nationalism, white supremacy and antisemitism.”

But it was Biden’s words that carried weight in Buffalo on Tuesday. He offered an emotional roll call of the dead, but promised their survivors that some unexpected day, a memory of their lost love one would bring a bittersweet surprise: “It’s going to bring a smile to your lip before it brings a tear to your eye,” the president said.

Here’s to that day.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.

