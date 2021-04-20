The Editorial Board: Biden can’t let political pressures cause a cave-in on lifting U.S. refugee quota

There are 33,000 refugees already approved to resettle in the United States who now are in limbo, according to the International Rescue Committee. Anticipating Biden keeping his vow to raise the quota, many had booked flights, sold their belongings and moved out of their homes.

The humanitarian arguments for giving refugees the chance to start a new life here is every bit as compelling as the economic ones. The Statue of Liberty stands in New York Harbor as a beacon to the repressed.

Emma Lazarus’ words that adorn the statue, “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free ...” have not been replaced by a sign saying “We’re full.”

Joe Biden the candidate told us that the soul of America was at stake in last November’s election. As president, he can add more substance to those words by following through on his pledge to allow more refugees to share in the promise of America. Western New York’s federal delegation needs to be prepared to hold the president to his pledge.

