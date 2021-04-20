The Editorial Board: Biden can’t let political pressures cause a cave-in on lifting U.S. refugee quota

After going big on Covid-19 relief and infrastructure bills, what made President Biden decide to think small on adjusting the United States’ quota for refugee resettlement?
The Biden administration last Friday announced it would leave the quota at the historically low level of 15,000 set under President Donald Trump. After pushback from critics, the administration announced it was deferring a quota decision until May 15 and that the number would rise, though it’s unlikely to reach the target of 62,500 that Biden pledged in February for this fiscal year, which ends Oct. 1.
Immigration was already a hot-button issue in the country before this year’s surge of asylum seekers at the southern border turned up the temperature. It would be disappointing if that is what caused the president to call an audible on the quota, like a quarterback besieged by a pass rush.
To be clear: It’s better that the administration said it will raise the number of refugees allowed instead of sticking with Trump’s shameful policy. But in Buffalo Niagara, which has an infrastructure to support new arrivals, we recognize that immigrants represent our best hope for reversing population decline and allowing our economy to grow.
Don’t just take our word for it. The International Economic Development Council, a national nonprofit association whose chairman is Tom Kucharski, president of Invest Buffalo Niagara, published an article in winter listing some of the facts about the contributions immigrants make to the U.S. economy.
Among them:
• Of the Fortune 500 firms in the United States, 45% were founded by immigrants or their first-generation children.
• If immigrant entrepreneurs in the United States were their own country, they would constitute the 15th largest economy in the world, just behind Russia.
• One in four American technology startups in the past 20 years had an immigrant founder or cofounder.
Admission to the United States under the refugee resettlement process is entirely different from seeking asylum at the border. Would-be refugees must first apply to the United Nations, then to the country they wish to relocate to. The vetting process typically takes three years or longer.
People who come to the border or inside the U.S. seeking asylum go through a different process involving immigration courts.
The overwhelming numbers at the border this year has reportedly caused the reassignment of some government workers who processed refugees to the asylum department. And the Trump administration ravaged the refugee resettlement system, damage that can’t be repaired in a month or two.
However, the conditions at the southern border, videotape of which makes for compelling footage on cable news, should not be conflated with the country’s refugee program, which had admitted up to 110,000 people under President Barack Obama.
There are 33,000 refugees already approved to resettle in the United States who now are in limbo, according to the International Rescue Committee. Anticipating Biden keeping his vow to raise the quota, many had booked flights, sold their belongings and moved out of their homes.
The humanitarian arguments for giving refugees the chance to start a new life here is every bit as compelling as the economic ones. The Statue of Liberty stands in New York Harbor as a beacon to the repressed.
Emma Lazarus’ words that adorn the statue, “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free ...” have not been replaced by a sign saying “We’re full.”
Joe Biden the candidate told us that the soul of America was at stake in last November’s election. As president, he can add more substance to those words by following through on his pledge to allow more refugees to share in the promise of America. Western New York’s federal delegation needs to be prepared to hold the president to his pledge.
• • •
