The Editorial Board: Bicycle and pedestrian fatalities demand better road design

People are dying because of heedless drivers, enabled by a culture that designs roads with almost exclusively for cars and trucks. It’s a situation that’s worsened by the slowness of municipalities to meet the needs of all citizens, including bicyclists and pedestrians.

Tragedies have been mounting at the same time the popularity of cycling has skyrocketed, with people eager to spend pandemic-era time outdoors. Greater Buffalo-Niagara Regional Transportation Council reported that cycling in the region increased 3,000 percent since March 2020. Across Western New York, there are thousands of cyclists commuting to work, running errands or riding for fun and health.

Sadness has reverberated throughout Western New York in the wake of recent bicyclist and pedestrian crashes and fatalities.

The promising life of Sara Rogers, 29, a jazz musician and music therapist, was cut short on June 17 on South Park Avenue after she and two other bicyclists, riding separately, were struck by a car. South Park Avenue is a highly trafficked bicycle road and advocates have long requested a protected lane.

Theodore Dionne, 27, of West Seneca, died from serious injuries suffered when he was hit while riding his bike just after 10 p.m. July 7, at Abbott Road and Kenefick Avenue. The police report stated that the driver of the vehicle that struck Dionne left the scene of the accident.

Marcell Yanders, 13, was killed in November, walking home from school at an intersection without a painted crosswalk. In February, 27-year-old Shauntia Dickinson was killed at Bailey and Broadway, which did not have a functioning light for pedestrians wishing to cross.

Kevin Heffernan, communications director of GObike Buffalo, recently wrote in a News Another Voice column that these incidents should be properly called “crashes,” not “accidents.” Calling these tragedies “crashes” recognizes a problem, one with solutions. As Heffernan notes, “An accident is an isolated incident for which no one has to take responsibility.”

Safety solutions, such as the Niagara Street Cycle Tracks, completed last year, must take hold at a faster pace. Niagara Street Cycle Tracks runs on Niagara, from Forest Avenue to Hampshire Street and, as a recent News article stated, is a local example of Complete Streets, a nationwide policy by the U.S. Department of Transportation. The regional transportation council is committed to the Complete Streets effort. The council, through a principal planner, developed Bike Buffalo Niagara, a regional bike master plan approved by the transportation planning council in 2020.

On a state level, GObike lobbied for eight bills within the Crash Victim Rights & Safety Act, and managed to get three through both houses. State Sen. Tim Kennedy, chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, showed great leadership, with support from State Sen. Sean Ryan and Monica Wallace, Pat Burke and Karen McMahon in the Assembly.

Municipalities are crucial in this safety effort. There is currently increased momentum and desire for traffic calming and bike and pedestrian-friendly projects in Cheektowaga, Orchard Park and Hamburg. But there is evidence of backward movement in Lackawanna, where officials paved over a project after drivers complained about having to drive the speed limit. The city of Buffalo deserves to be commended for its efforts on Niagara and, hopefully, on Main Street, but on Main it should do more, starting by funding maintenance along the protected track, and stripes for bike lanes, which, in their faded, deteriorated condition, offer little protection and safety. Main Street should also incorporate safe spaces for bicyclists, and bump-outs with bollards at intersections for pedestrians.

Streets should never be designed for the exclusive domain of vehicles. Share the road.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.