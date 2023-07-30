As thousands of visitors tour West Side and Parkside gardens on the last day of Garden Walk Buffalo, all the oohing and aahing over artfully designed landscapes and perfect blooms could obscure the reasons this nationally known event was started in the first place.

When it was founded in 1995, Garden Walk was not really about plants or landscaping. It was about dispelling stereotypes. As with many cities over the decades, Buffalo has sprawled outward, with former rural enclaves developing into the inner and outer rings of suburbia. Back then, many who remained in Buffalo’s urban center felt it was being left behind. It seemed like suburbanites only came into the city once in a while, to see a traveling Broadway show or a hockey game. At least that’s how the founders of Garden Walk – Marvin Lunenfeld and Gail McCarthy – felt. The couple, who lived on Norwood Avenue at West Utica, decided it was time to highlight the beauties of city living, particularly for those who dismissed Buffalo’s urban core as run-down and crime-ridden.

Garden Walk Buffalo has come a long way from its roots A group of Norwood Avenue neighbors started Garden Walk Buffalo in 1995 with a fishbowl of dollars and the dream of a better neighborhood.

Like many who had chosen the city, Lunenfeld and McCarthy knew they had a good thing going. They lived in a neighborhood full of well-maintained 19th century architecture, with beautiful Olmsted parks, restaurants and shopping within walking distance. And there were gardens, maybe smaller than the typical suburban lot, but also full of unexpected bursts of color and artful touches. The couple saw a free urban garden tour as a way to show others that city life had its moments. They cajoled about a dozen neighbors to join them and publicized their event.

And the rest – as everyone knows – is history.

Garden Walk has not just showcased the beauty of city gardens. It has made a convincing case for urban living. There are many instances where visitors to Garden Walk have followed up their tour by purchasing a home in one of the neighborhoods – one couple bought a home that had been abandoned for five years. And as early as 2006, Buffalo real estate statistics demonstrated that housing values had risen in each neighborhood that participated in Garden Walk.

Now, of course, it’s difficult to find houses for sale at any price in some of these neighborhoods. As for the event, it carries an estimated $4.5 million in economic impact and is considered the largest urban garden walk in the country.

Changing the urban narrative is also at the heart of the East Side Garden Walk, initiated in 2018 with support from Gardens Buffalo Niagara, Garden Walk Buffalo’s umbrella organization, and held the weekend before GWB.

Just like the original, the East Side walk brings people into neighborhoods that are unfamiliar, neighborhoods they may have dismissed without ever seeing them. And it’s not just the gardens that are being shared. All Western New York garden tours, whether in Williamsville or University Heights, have the common element of drawing people out of their neighborhoods to visit the places where others live. Gardens make the perfect icebreakers, as is well-proven by the eager chatter among homeowners and walkers that invariably characterizes these events. One East Side Garden Walk gardener, Reggie Garner, makes it a point to give a personal tour to every one of his visitors.

Both Garden Walk Buffalo founders have died: Marvin Lunenfeld in 2012 and Gail McCarthy in April of this year. They left an impressive legacy. And McCarthy’s words when she was interviewed for a 2006 Garden Walk publication still ring true:

“You almost can’t find a better way to relate to human beings than through gardens.”

