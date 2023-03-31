It might seem like a slap on the wrist, but it could have been worse.

As little as 10 years ago, it’s possible that the behavior attributed to Buffalo police Capt. Amber Beyer might not have even prompted an internal investigation. The Black Lives Matter movement – and the rise of video documentation – has helped expose racism within police culture and has forced departments across the U.S. to aim for “zero tolerance” policies.

But it’s still somewhat troubling that – after allegedly yelling out racial slurs in front of Black colleagues – Beyer returns to work with a 30-day unpaid suspension as the primary punishment. It’s also true that Beyer will no longer be in charge of a Behavioral Health Team charged with responding to reports of people in mental health crises – though that move looks more like correcting a mistake that never should have happened than it does like punishment.

Admittedly, a month without pay is a significant financial loss. And as she returns to work, Beyer also faces a federal civil lawsuit from the colleagues who were exposed to her outburst – Officers Brandon Hawkins and Katelynn Bolden and mental health clinician Erica Seymour. Seymour resigned, while Bolden and Hawkins have been struggling with the emotional fallout, not just from the incident they witnessed, but – according to the lawsuit – targeted hostility from Beyer following the incident.

Second chances are important in life and, if this episode had been the only one any of these officers had witnessed, their complaints might have less weight. But it wasn’t. Prior to the racial slur event, which occurred in September, Beyer had launched into what the lawsuit calls a “racist rant” last May, in front of other police officers, including Bolden.

Reportedly, Beyer made inflammatory statements about Black criminality, marital infidelity and propensity for violence, amid a volley of hateful, stereotypical remarks. Following an internal affairs review of that alleged incident, Beyer was ordered to take implicit bias training.

Whatever the BPD’s implicit bias training includes, it does not seem to have taken hold with Beyer, at least not enough to prevent September’s alleged high-volume racial slurs in front of three Black members of her team. Hopefully, Beyer’s unpaid month has taught a more lasting lesson – to her and to anyone else who, incredibly, still needs to learn this lesson.

The options available for disciplining objectionable behavior from Buffalo police officers are limited by strong union protections. Meanwhile, officers who file complaints against speech or behavior they find offensive face credible fears of being ostracized – or worse – from their colleagues.

Laudable traditions of showing a united front and valuing loyalty to comrades, whose help is often needed in life-or-death situations, are strong within police culture, but there has to be room for excluding behavior that – at the very least – undermines such teamwork.

Buffalo is far from the only police department struggling with these issues; it’s happening across America. The best course of action is to get out ahead of it, as Buffalo has to some degree done, with its implicit bias and other training requirements. Given the nature of the complaints against Beyer, it might also be a good idea to institute clear, widely disseminated penalties for any incidence of racist language by members of the police force. It might take some doing, but such a policy would be by no means extreme.

The public needs to know that there is no place in Buffalo – including behind the doors of police headquarters – where it’s OK to spew hate speech. Such language from our public officials is no more acceptable than the behavior of a Cheektowaga man who was caught on videotape yelling racial slurs and calling for violence against Black and Latino people. Thanks to video from Keven Moses, the Black man he targeted on March 20 in a Walden Avenue parking lot, Richard T. Stasiak was charged with second degree aggravated harassment and other violations.

No one should be exempt from discipline for hate speech, including those who have signed up to protect the public from this and other crimes caused by bigotry and ignorance.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.