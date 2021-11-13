The Editorial Board: Bettors beware: Compulsive gambling will be a risk in sports betting by phone

When mobile sports betting starts operating in New York State in 2022, the gambling companies will offer bets to new customers that seem too good to be true. One might be a wager that Josh Allen will have at least 1 passing yard in his next game, or that either the Bills or their opponent will score a single touchdown.

What’s the catch? The bettors will get paid for these can’t-lose wagers, but they are like fish swimming into a large underwater net that they can’t yet see. To make a no-risk bet, customers must register an account with the betting company or download its app to their smartphones. Once the companies have access to a customer’s phone or email account, the marketing deluge begins.

Whistleblower Frances Haugen last month testified before Congress about some of the ways Facebook and Instagram get users hooked by those companies’ engagement algorithms. The more time users spend on social media platforms, the more advertising dollars pour into the tech companies. All that those platforms ask of us are time and attention. Sports betting apps ask for our money, too, so there’s no doubt they are working on engagement strategies that will make Instagram programmers look like amateurs.