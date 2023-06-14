Flags are powerful symbols. Communication is a powerful tool. If these two elements had been combined in a productive way in Hamburg earlier this month, an unnecessary conflict between town leadership and local veterans might have been avoided.

When it raised the Pride flag on its Town Hall flagpole on June 2, Hamburg was following the example of other area municipalities, including Buffalo, in recognizing the month of June as a time to honor and celebrate LGBTQ+ people. Unfortunately, according to a June 9 News report, when the Pride flag was raised, a POW/MIA flag was taken down. The POW/MIA flag was adopted in 1972 to recognize American prisoners of war, those missing in action and other U.S. personnel still unaccounted for from the Vietnam War and other conflicts.

Hamburg Supervisor Randy Hoak said the flag was tattered and needed to be replaced. On June 5, the POW/MIA flag was replaced and now flies, along with an American flag and a Pride flag.

Problem solved? Not quite. Local veterans were unaware of the reason for the damaged flag’s removal and assumed the Pride flag was replacing it. And even with the flag back in place, some don’t like its positioning with a Pride flag underneath it. There was even a physical contretemps prior to the POW/MIA flag’s restoration, when, according to Hoak, Gerald Welsted, a former commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1419, slapped the town supervisor on the arm after a profanity-laced outburst.

None of this needed to happen. The VFW post ought to have been informed of the need to replace the flag. It may have been possible to raise a fresh POW/MIA flag on the same day as the Pride flag.

It’s also unclear why a June 10 protest still needed to take place more than a week after the restoration of the flag and assurances that no disrespect was intended.

Both of these flags represent closely held allegiances and decades of advocacy. To fly them in conjunction with the American flag demonstrates that Hamburg values freedom, tolerance and the willingness to stand up for those principles.

Diana Patton, a former U.S. Navy hull technician and transgender veteran, had a heartfelt take on the situation. Patton said the POW/MIA flag is very important to her, because her grandfather was a POW three times during World War II. And the Pride flag means just as much to her because, as she also said, veterans served and fought for others to have the freedom to express who they are.

Both flags are deeply instilled with meaning for people across America. They deserve thoughtful, respectful handling.

