The Editorial Board: ‘Benefits Cliff Calculator’ takes a step toward managing an economic hazard

The calculator is meant to help job counselors help individuals and for employers to understand the issues they must navigate to hire worried job prospects. It also makes plain that elected officials and policy makers need to smooth out that cliff.

Some five years ago, the Partnership gathered a coalition of approximately 130 people, led by employers, training providers, workforce intermediaries, educators and social service organizations to discuss realigning and improving the workforce system. It became clear that serious issues confronted lower-wage, unskilled workers who were trapped in poverty, Gallagher recalled.

The result was the calculator, created with the help of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. It doesn’t solve the problem of the benefits cliff, but helps to avoid its trap.

Gallagher is correct when saying this is a nationwide problem that requires policy changes at the highest levels in state and federal government. Public policy should aim to help people leave government assistance, not handcuff them into it.