The Editorial Board: ‘Benefits Cliff Calculator’ takes a step toward managing an economic hazard

In facing, head on, the “benefits cliff,” the Buffalo Niagara Partnership is making an important effort to help underemployed individuals who may risk losing benefits by accepting overtime or a promotion, while also assisting business owners overcome staffing problems.
The benefits cliff is a frustrating and pointless circumstance in which a worker loses important assistance by accepting additional income – overtime, a raise or even a new job. Earn even a dollar over the maximum allowed and all benefits may be forfeited. Financial improvement becomes elusive because of rules that hurt the worker, the employer and taxpayers.
That’s the benefits cliff. What’s needed is a slope.
As the Partnership’s president and CEO, Dottie Gallagher, pointed out, employees who decline that additional income aren’t being lazy; they’re making a rational economic decision. To help counter that problem, the Partnership is providing a new online tool.
The Employ Buffalo Niagara Benefits Cliff Calculator is aimed mainly at employers. It allows users to enter financial data such as income, expenses and household size. The calculator will identify the “sweet spot” that will allow a worker to accept a promotion or take a better-paying job without losing government assistance that remains essential to making ends meet. It will even forecast what types of wage increases and career paths will lead to zero reliance on public assistance.
The calculator is meant to help job counselors help individuals and for employers to understand the issues they must navigate to hire worried job prospects. It also makes plain that elected officials and policy makers need to smooth out that cliff.
Some five years ago, the Partnership gathered a coalition of approximately 130 people, led by employers, training providers, workforce intermediaries, educators and social service organizations to discuss realigning and improving the workforce system. It became clear that serious issues confronted lower-wage, unskilled workers who were trapped in poverty, Gallagher recalled.
The result was the calculator, created with the help of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. It doesn’t solve the problem of the benefits cliff, but helps to avoid its trap.
Gallagher is correct when saying this is a nationwide problem that requires policy changes at the highest levels in state and federal government. Public policy should aim to help people leave government assistance, not handcuff them into it.
It’s an insidious problem. Even recent increases in the state minimum wage comes into play. People who previously worked a full week at $8 an hour may now be limited to just 20 hours so they don’t lose essential benefits. It’s surely frustrating, but the decision is rational.
The region, and certainly the country, must figure out how to deal with the complex problem of the benefits cliff. In the meantime, this calculator takes an important step toward easing the problem.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.