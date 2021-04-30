The Editorial Board: Before long, the state must require nursing home staff, others to be vaccinated

And it protects those most at risk, including the residents of nursing homes, who have borne a high price in illness, death and loneliness. That high-risk population also includes people with compromised immune systems. For them, the vaccination provides significantly less protection from Covid-19. They are depending upon the rest of us to care.

Requiring vaccinations among certain populations is nothing new. Children in New York need to be vaccinated against measles, mumps and other diseases before they can attend school. It’s a matter of public health.

Two years ago, the state wisely ended the religious exemption for school vaccinations. There is no religious right to expose others to illness, a lesson the federal government now needs to learn. The answer – an imperfect one – is for those parents to home-school their children, who will still be at risk of acquiring and transmitting infections.

The same, at some point, must also be true of nursing home employees and others who work in settings that include high-risk populations. Among them are other health professionals and corrections officers. Their continued employment will need to require vaccination. Otherwise, like parents who won’t vaccinate their children, they will need to make adjustments.