The Editorial Board: Banning lawmakers from trading stocks would cut down apparent improprieties

Democrats and Republicans alike are both guilty of running afoul of the STOCK Act, a 2012 law Congress passed to require disclosures by lawmakers when they buy or sell stocks. By requiring transparency, the law was supposed to put an end to insider trading by members of Congress.

The STOCK Act was not cited in the criminal case against former Rep. Chris Collins, who in October 2019 pleaded guilty to participating in insider trading and was sentenced to 26 months in prison, but he had collided with it before. In any case, Collins’ example showed that more guardrails are needed.

Legislation reintroduced in Congress this past spring, the Ban Conflicted Trading Act, would go a long way toward preventing lawmakers from leveraging their power for profit. The bill would prohibit members of Congress from buying or selling individual stocks, and prevent members from sitting on corporate boards while in office. U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, are the Senate sponsor and New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a co-sponsor in the House.

Watchdog advocacy groups sometimes suggest a complete ban on lawmakers owning securities. That would have the unfortunate effect of narrowing the field of potential officeholders to mostly those who are already wealthy.