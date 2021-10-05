The Editorial Board: Banning lawmakers from trading stocks would cut down apparent improprieties

Democrats and Republicans alike are both guilty of running afoul of the STOCK Act, a 2012 law Congress passed to require disclosures by lawmakers when they buy or sell stocks. By requiring transparency, the law was supposed to put an end to insider trading by members of Congress.
The STOCK Act was not cited in the criminal case against former Rep. Chris Collins, who in October 2019 pleaded guilty to participating in insider trading and was sentenced to 26 months in prison, but he had collided with it before. In any case, Collins’ example showed that more guardrails are needed.
Legislation reintroduced in Congress this past spring, the Ban Conflicted Trading Act, would go a long way toward preventing lawmakers from leveraging their power for profit. The bill would prohibit members of Congress from buying or selling individual stocks, and prevent members from sitting on corporate boards while in office. U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, are the Senate sponsor and New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a co-sponsor in the House.
Watchdog advocacy groups sometimes suggest a complete ban on lawmakers owning securities. That would have the unfortunate effect of narrowing the field of potential officeholders to mostly those who are already wealthy.
The Ban Conflicted Trading Act would allow members of Congress to continue holding investments while in office, but unable to trade. They could also put their holdings in a blind trust or invest in diversified mutual funds. The key is not letting sitting members of Congress trade individual stocks.
Rep. Chris Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, and Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, were both cited recently for being tardy in filing disclosures of stock deals to meet deadlines dictated by the STOCK Act. They could be given $200 fines for each violation. Those missteps are the least of our worries about congressional impropriety, though they aren’t nothing.
Former Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, both Republicans from Georgia, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., were investigated by the Senate Ethics Committee for trades they made ahead of the large stock market selloff in March 2020, after lawmakers had received briefings on the worsening coronavirus pandemic. No charges were filed.
Similarly, North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr was investigated for trades he made after briefings on the pandemic. The FBI seized Burr’s cellphone and he gave up his post as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. The Justice Department declined to charge Burr.
Members of Congress and their top staff members have access to private information that can affect the performance of companies and entire industries. They also can shape legislation that benefits or harms companies in which they own stock.
Collins was the largest shareholder in Innate Immunotherapeutics, a biotechnology company in Sydney, Australia. He also served on the company’s board of directors while sitting on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which has jurisdiction over health care companies.
Collins’ case was extreme but members of Congress who trade stocks and sit on corporate boards are wading into potential ethical quagmires. The Ban Conflicted Trading Act would enable them to invest for their futures without being tempted to let doing the people’s business take a back seat to their own.
