Just because Western New Yorkers aren’t rotating on a spit the way our southern cousins are doesn’t mean people here aren’t also eager to cool off. But that summertime tradition is creating new dangers as a variation of the gig economy prompts entrepreneurial people to rent out their swimming pools to the public. It needs to be regulated, if not flatly outlawed.

Indeed, it may already by illegal, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, but lawyers representing this new industry disagree. It is a point of confusion that could lead to lawsuits and tragedy.

With just five homeowners in Erie and Niagara counties listing their pools for rent as of earlier this week, this isn’t a common occurrence here – not yet, anyway. Nevertheless, as apps such as Swimply become more popular, the county is wise to get out in front of the matter.

In a press conference on Monday, Poloncarz said the practice is already illegal, violating both state law and county health codes.

“Just because it’s on the internet that says you can rent out your private pool doesn’t make it legal,” he said, warning that fines can reach $2,000 per violation.

But Swimply rejected that view, comparing the practice to services like Airbnb.

“Pools listed on Swimply aren’t public pools,” Caeron Kilberg, Swimply’s head of legal and government relations, said in a statement, “therefore we believe Swimply is in current legal standing in the Buffalo community, and listings should not be prohibited in the area.”

But renting a pool isn’t the same as renting an apartment. It is inherently more dangerous: Drowning is the leading cause of death for young children. There’s a reason public pools are required to post lifeguards.

But that is not the case for private pools. Nor are those backyard havens mandated to include equipment to prevent drowning. It is one thing to buy a pool for the use of family and friends, but another to turn it into a business – the kind that demands oversight.

This is a statewide issue. Albany should act.