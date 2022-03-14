The Editorial Board: Bail reform remains valuable, but the state law needs obvious revisions

There is no definitive data yet showing America’s rise in violent crime can be traced to bail reform. For one thing, crime has risen in states where cash bail remains the norm. But cases such as Reeves’ are real. The Legislature needs to take note.

The start of bail reform in New York coincided with the coronavirus pandemic, which put severe strains on the economy and residents’ mental and physical health. Those effects will take years to analyze and understand.

Politicians who want to return to the days of keeping individuals accused of crimes locked up because they can’t afford bail, while wealthy people accused of crimes go free, are misguided. The threat of long periods of incarceration was also used to coax confessions out of the accused, even if they were innocent.

Bail reform can, once again, stand to be reformed. But making it the scapegoat for all crime in society amounts to a political scare tactic that depends on emotion rather than reason.

