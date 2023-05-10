As a legislative issue, bail reform is done – at least for now. As a political matter, it’s all but guaranteed to live on.

The good news from Gov. Kathy Hochul, regardless of the stones being thrown at her from left and right, is that she remains unwavering in her support of bail reform. To say that the old system was unfair doesn’t begin to tell its ravages.

Cash bail was never meant to be a punishment. Its only purpose is to ensure that a criminal suspect, legally innocent of charges, shows up in court. Before reform, though, when bail was routinely set for a variety of offenses, a poor person might stew in prison for weeks or months, awaiting disposition of the charges. He could lose his job, his reputation, maybe even his family over unproved allegations.

A wealthier person, meanwhile, could post bail and never miss a day of work. He might still forfeit it all if convicted, but that’s not flatly unjust. What was unjust was the de facto use of bail as a pre-trial punishment.

Hochul’s critics, mainly Republicans, didn’t care about any of that. They saw an opportunity to stir up and exploit public fears about bail reform at a time when crime was rising around the country – in both red and blue states. Even then, New York remained a statistically safe state.

That’s not to say the original reform law was perfect. It wasn’t. Bucking the political left and acknowledging the attacks from the right, Hochul held out for changes in each of the past two budget sessions, acknowledging weaknesses in a law that was, and remains, one of the most far-reaching in the country. And, yes, other states – red and blue – have reformed their bail laws in an acknowledgement of the system’s defects. Now, Hochul says she’s done with the issue.

With this year’s fight in the Legislature, the state dropped the legal requirement that judges set the “least restrictive” means to ensure a defendant returns to court. Still, the state will remain the only one that doesn’t allow a judge to consider the role of “dangerousness” in setting bail.

Critics of allowing that consideration fear that it would be misused, often based on the color of the suspect’s skin. It’s a transparently legitimate concern. Those who want it, meanwhile, say judges should be allowed to judge. That, too, is a reasonable point, though one that the Legislature was happy to ignore during the decades that the cruelly harsh Rockefeller Drug Laws were in force.

This much is true: This year’s changes would have done nothing to save Keaira Bennefield. The Buffalo woman was shot to death last year, allegedly by her estranged husband who had been released from custody following his arrest on a misdemeanor charge involving domestic violence.

Might a dangerousness factor have prevented that tragedy? It’s possible, but so might a charge that better reflected the violence of the assault Adam Bennefield is accused of committing. So might a less lazy response to the scourge of domestic violence. Plenty went wrong in this horror.

Bail reform is done for now, but that doesn’t mean it’s done forever. The law, as it exists, is both necessary and reasonable. Maybe it can be better, but that will require evidence, not hysterics.

In the meantime, police, prosecutors and judges need to be sure they are doing all they can to enforce the law and protect people like Keaira Bennefield.

