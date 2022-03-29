The Editorial Board: Bail reform law is broadly successful but needs some common-sense revisions

We all know that politicians like to exaggerate for advantage. Both parties do it and New York Republicans are in the midst of a whopper as they attack the state’s bail reform law as an assault on the safety of New Yorkers.

It isn’t. In an overwhelmingly Democratic state, Republicans are looking for an election year wedge issue. Still, if you dig through the compost they are shoveling into the political debate, it’s clear that some changes would be legitimately useful. Democrats would be wise to acknowledge it.

It’s become an issue in negotiations over a new budget, which, by law, must be adopted by Friday. Democrats hold all the cards in that debate, but they are unable to agree on this.

Gov. Kathy Hochul of Buffalo understands the need for adjustments in the law. But legislators such as Assembly Majority Leader Crystal People-Stokes, also of Buffalo, defend the existing law passionately – and with facts.

Both have a point, but the failure of legislators to grasp the nuances of the argument leaves Republicans free to caricature the law. Ultimately, that could undermine a valuable measure and, in an election year, hurt some re-election campaigns, including Hochul’s.