The Editorial Board: Bail reform law is broadly successful but needs some common-sense revisions

We all know that politicians like to exaggerate for advantage. Both parties do it and New York Republicans are in the midst of a whopper as they attack the state’s bail reform law as an assault on the safety of New Yorkers.
It isn’t. In an overwhelmingly Democratic state, Republicans are looking for an election year wedge issue. Still, if you dig through the compost they are shoveling into the political debate, it’s clear that some changes would be legitimately useful. Democrats would be wise to acknowledge it.
It’s become an issue in negotiations over a new budget, which, by law, must be adopted by Friday. Democrats hold all the cards in that debate, but they are unable to agree on this.
Gov. Kathy Hochul of Buffalo understands the need for adjustments in the law. But legislators such as Assembly Majority Leader Crystal People-Stokes, also of Buffalo, defend the existing law passionately – and with facts.
Both have a point, but the failure of legislators to grasp the nuances of the argument leaves Republicans free to caricature the law. Ultimately, that could undermine a valuable measure and, in an election year, hurt some re-election campaigns, including Hochul’s.
The state’s bail reform law was passed in 2019, based on an acknowledgement that for many people, bail was a de facto punishment for an offense that hadn't been proven and for which they might, in fact, be innocent. Wealthier defendants, often white, could afford to pay bail while poor people, often minorities, lacked the money and sat in jail – at public expense – for nonviolent crimes.
The unfairness was obvious, even within law enforcement. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn implemented his office’s version of bail reform a year before Albany got around to it.
But, like most laws, it’s imperfect. And clever defendants have learned to exploit those imperfections. Legislators can hold fast to the virtues of this law while acknowledging changes that will serve the public and their own reputation for common sense. Flynn supports such revisions.
But start with what isn’t happening: As Peoples-Stokes observed in a statement she released on Tuesday, bail reform is not driving any significant increase in crime, which is rising around the country. Texas and Florida – two Republican-dominated states – have suffered significantly higher increases in violent crime, she observed. So forget that one. It’s worse than an exaggeration.
Many of the problems with New York’s law center on repeat offenders. In one Erie County case, an 18-year-old was arrested eight times in less than two months in cases involving allegedly stolen vehicles.
Why couldn’t a reasonable law allow a court to take into account the conduct of defendants who are arrested for additional crimes while free in a previous no-bail offense? They should be subject to bail, perhaps at a judge’s discretion.
As Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia observed to The News, it’s a small number of people who flourish as repeat offenders under bail reform. For example, police data show that since Jan. 1, 2020, two men have been arrested on petit larceny charges 36 times. Eleven others have more than 10 petit larceny arrests each. They qualify as extreme cases, to be sure, but there is no reason the law should prohibit judges from responding. Those people are trouble on two legs.
Violent crime is a smaller issue, though not one to disregard. A recent News analysis of Buffalo City Court cases shows that, of defendants who were rearrested after being released without bail, only 2.8% were charged with a subsequent violent felony, while another 7.2% were arrested on a nonviolent felony allegation. Still, if you’re a victim of one of the 2.8% – or even the 7.2% – your life may have been upended.
That’s where some level of judicial discretion could be appropriate. Defenders of the existing law cringe at that idea, but they are repeating the mistake of those who favored the now-repealed Rockefeller Drug Laws.
Those measures tied judges' hands, leading to draconian prison terms for thousands of New Yorkers who didn’t deserve them. As much as people crave certainty, some level of informed discretion is essential in the imperfect human pursuit of justice. We should have learned that by now.
Hochul proposes to give judges more leeway, based on “specific, factual circumstances” for crimes that include violence or the use of guns, as she and Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin recently wrote in the New York Daily News. Similar standards already apply to domestic violence cases.
Hochul advocates other sensible changes, such as allowing judges to set bail in felony cases involving illegal guns. The proposal doesn’t mandate bail, but allows judges that option in certain cases. Flynn supports the approach.
These shouldn’t be hard changes. As Hochul and Peoples-Stokes agree, bail reform is broadly successful in New York. Acknowledging some of its deficiencies won’t change that; it will make the law better and the state safer.
