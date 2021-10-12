The Editorial Board: Bad behavior by ‘adults’ force Clarence, Orchard Park schools to resort to virtual meetings

Give an A-plus to the members of the Clarence and Orchard Park school boards. In two of the wealthiest communities in Erie County, those unpaid public officials dealt professionally with the juvenile behavior of some of their putatively grown-up residents.

The issue was masks and the entirely reasonable requirement that people attending school board meetings need to wear them. Some of those attending recent meetings of each school board refused to put them on, despite pleas and explanations that state and county health regulations required it. The efforts were to no avail.

As a result, both school boards are returning to a virtual format. It’s the smart response – one that allows the district to conduct school business safely while preserving the rights of citizens to monitor the work being done in their name and, with a little forethought, to comment on it.

But being smart doesn’t mean ideal. Ideal are public meetings that a responsible public can physically attend, performing an important role of citizenship. But that can’t happen when a notable share of those attending begin by violating other requirements of citizenship: preserving public safety; treating others with respect; maintaining some minimal level of courtesy.