The Editorial Board: Bad behavior by ‘adults’ force Clarence, Orchard Park schools to resort to virtual meetings

Give an A-plus to the members of the Clarence and Orchard Park school boards. In two of the wealthiest communities in Erie County, those unpaid public officials dealt professionally with the juvenile behavior of some of their putatively grown-up residents.
The issue was masks and the entirely reasonable requirement that people attending school board meetings need to wear them. Some of those attending recent meetings of each school board refused to put them on, despite pleas and explanations that state and county health regulations required it. The efforts were to no avail.
As a result, both school boards are returning to a virtual format. It’s the smart response – one that allows the district to conduct school business safely while preserving the rights of citizens to monitor the work being done in their name and, with a little forethought, to comment on it.
But being smart doesn’t mean ideal. Ideal are public meetings that a responsible public can physically attend, performing an important role of citizenship. But that can’t happen when a notable share of those attending begin by violating other requirements of citizenship: preserving public safety; treating others with respect; maintaining some minimal level of courtesy.
The unmasked mobs would have nothing to do with that. Perhaps they think they’re being in some way patriotic by preserving the possibility of infecting others with a virus that’s already killed more than 710,000 Americans. Or maybe they’re too delicate to bear wearing a face covering that tens of millions of other Americans somehow manage to do without drama or hesitation. Either way, no school board needs to tolerate such antisocial behavior.
There was reason last month to think the dunces had been educated, at least in Orchard Park. At its Sept. 14 meeting, the board adjourned into executive session because of unmasked members of the audience. The board came back only after parents attending put on their masks.
It was a hopeful moment, but it didn’t last. The district reported that it had received “credible notice” that parents would refuse to wear masks at future meetings, so the board responded intelligently. Based on advice from local law enforcement and legal counsel, the board decided to hold virtual meetings until further notice.
In Clarence, meanwhile, the Sept. 20 meeting reportedly turned chaotic after people attending refused to wear masks then hurled abuses at Board members as they adjourned into an executive session. At that point, the Clarence Bee reported, audience members debated among themselves whether to put masks on, so that the board would return, or to hold their own, “no-limits” meeting instead. Nothing of value seems to have come from the event.
Those attending the recent Orchard Park meeting were also subjected to the presence of Peter J. Harding, a Cheektowaga man charged with taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at U.S. Capitol. As he did previously in Clarence – where he also doesn’t live – he pouted about the requirement to wear masks during a deadly pandemic that remains a threat partly because of people who refuse to wear masks.
School board members are not required to tolerate threats and long-term chaos. They have a job to do and, if some residents won’t let them do it safely, then remote meetings are the way to go. Other school boards should keep the lesson in mind.
• • •
