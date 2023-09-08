It’ll be, in some ways, a different sort of school year for many Western New York students, even if, in the end, it’s still what’s it’s always been: preparing young people for the lives they will lead.

Classes are already underway in most school districts around Western New York, but beginning only today in Buffalo, the region’s largest system. Parents, exhale.

Some of the biggest changes will occur in Buffalo, where transportation challenges have prompted significant adjustments.

The more far-reaching of the changes is the district’s new “three-bell” system that staggers daily starting and ending times. It’s a creative response to a nationwide shortage of school bus drivers. No one should be surprised if there are bugs to work out, but it’s a smart resolution to what looks like a long-term problem.

The NFTA, meanwhile, is implementing new restrictions on students who use its trains and buses to travel to and from school. Students will have less time to complete their rides, but the plan accounts for those involved in athletics or other extra-curricular activities.

The change is an unfortunate but necessary response to the ongoing problem of student fights, which last year prompted restricted hours at the central location of the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library. It’s a matter of safety, not just for students but other riders. Maybe, as students mature and this pugilistic bulge moves through the snake, a more flexible policy can once again take effect.

Other unwanted factors will also influence the new school year, including the continuing after-effects of Covid-19 and the right-wing push to make schools a cultural battleground. Many students are still catching up from the academic losses they suffered because of the pandemic and the remote schooling that it engendered.

Also troubling are the continuing efforts of some adults to restrict the books that school libraries may stock. While parents may plausibly object to some books, the onus should be on them to supervise their own children. But many of them want to force their views on the entire community. It’s as unnecessary as it is smug. Fortunately, students from Hamburg have launched a nationwide effort to counter such suffocating self-righteousness.

Still, the core remains reading, writing and arithmetic. And science and languages and social studies. Lessons in civics would be worthwhile, too. Good luck to all students. They may not always realize it, but they are building their future lives.

