The Editorial Board: Awards from opioid litigation must be used to fight the effects of that epidemic

The figure gives Niagara County the second-highest rate for any county in the state over that time frame, behind only Sullivan County in the Catskills, according to federal data collected by the Washington Post. Erie County stood at nearly 48 pills per person a year, placing third. Plainly, the need in this part of the state is great.

State and local governments have filed suit against drugmakers and several others in the supply chain. Their persuasive argument is that the defendants’ misconduct contributed to the painkiller abuse epidemic.

Those governments hope to recover taxpayer money that was spent on the cost of the prescriptions, drug treatment as well as police and court expenses. The companies contend that they acted legally and responsibly.

James is correct that any litigation awards should be directed toward opioid-related expenses, although she should include language to ensure that any monies which are nonetheless swept into the state general fund are directed toward related health care costs. Let’s do this right.

• • •

