The Editorial Board: Awards from opioid litigation must be used to fight the effects of that epidemic

Let’s not make this mistake again. Money from lawsuits against drugmakers and those in the opioid supply chain should be spent for opioid-related costs. It will help to ease that crisis and could reduce state health care costs.
That’s not been the history of this state and others that misused 1998 tobacco lawsuit revenues on wish lists unrelated to treating tobacco-linked illnesses.
New York Attorney General Letitia James, in an op-ed recently published in this newspaper, wrote that her office is preparing the state’s case against multiple opioid manufacturers and distributors, with a trial scheduled to begin this year. Her office recently reached a $573 million settlement with McKinsey & Company.
In that settlement, the money will go towards abatement efforts, such as helping communities with prevention, rehabilitation, education and treatment resources. Moreover, James is introducing legislation that would ensure opioid settlement funds go directly to such programs, as opposed to the state’s general fund.
The opioid epidemic has been compounded during long periods of isolation brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Erie County Health Department reported that opioid overdose deaths escalated in 2020 to 244 with one case pending, after dropping to 156 in 2019.
News staff reporter Stephen T. Watson’s report on the ongoing effects of the opioid epidemic in Western New York and across the country paints a bleak picture: Ninety-seven million prescription pain pills were distributed in Niagara County between 2006 and 2014, “enough to provide every resident 50 pills per year.”
The figure gives Niagara County the second-highest rate for any county in the state over that time frame, behind only Sullivan County in the Catskills, according to federal data collected by the Washington Post. Erie County stood at nearly 48 pills per person a year, placing third. Plainly, the need in this part of the state is great.
State and local governments have filed suit against drugmakers and several others in the supply chain. Their persuasive argument is that the defendants’ misconduct contributed to the painkiller abuse epidemic.
Those governments hope to recover taxpayer money that was spent on the cost of the prescriptions, drug treatment as well as police and court expenses. The companies contend that they acted legally and responsibly.
James is correct that any litigation awards should be directed toward opioid-related expenses, although she should include language to ensure that any monies which are nonetheless swept into the state general fund are directed toward related health care costs. Let’s do this right.
