The Editorial Board: Audits demand public explanations from school districts found to be mishandling funds

It could all be very innocent. Indeed, it wouldn’t be the least be surprising if it was – most of it, anyway. Nevertheless, the three Western New York school districts cited for financial mismanagement need to fix their problems and let their taxpayers know they’ve done it. And other school districts should take note.
In audits of school districts in Holland, Albion and Frewsburg, State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli cited significant problems with fiscal oversight, including inadequately documented payments, untrained financial administrators, careless budgeting and improper use of funds. Each costs local taxpayers.
Except in the state’s largest school districts, school board members are volunteers. They have some kind of passion for public education, but may have little experience in overseeing any large organization, let alone one that deals in millions of dollars and is subject to public rules of accounting. They need their own training and they need to hire the right people for key positions, whether they involve classroom work or use of public funds. In those districts, something went wrong.
Worst was Frewsburg. There, auditors concluded that poor financial oversight allowed the district’s former treasurer to misuse funds, including those donated for scholarships, concealing misappropriated and missing money. The review found that $6,982 is either missing or was improperly withdrawn from two fund accounts. Also, collections were not deposited in a timely manner or properly supported, and records were not properly maintained.
In Holland, auditors say the School Board failed to ensure that financial claims were adequately supported and properly audited. It also found that the district’s claims auditor was not properly trained for the responsibility, raising the risk that improper payments would be approved.
In Albion, the audit cited unrealistic budgets and poor management of its fund balance reserves. School officials couldn’t even explain the finance committee’s role in budgeting or identify other financial processes. As a consequence, it said, the district dunned residents with higher-than-necessary property taxes, exceeding the legal limit on the size of its fund balance.
These are all serious deficiencies. All take money from taxpayers’ pockets. With the notable exception of misuse of funds, all may be related to the problems that can arise when public-spirited volunteers take on the task of running an operation whose complexity and importance demands a high level of professionalism.
Leaders of these school districts owe their residents a forthright explanation of what went wrong and how they plan to address the weaknesses exposed. And other school districts should review their own processes and fix any problems before DiNapoli turns on the lights.
