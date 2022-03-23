The Editorial Board: Audits demand public explanations from school districts found to be mishandling funds

It could all be very innocent. Indeed, it wouldn’t be the least be surprising if it was – most of it, anyway. Nevertheless, the three Western New York school districts cited for financial mismanagement need to fix their problems and let their taxpayers know they’ve done it. And other school districts should take note.

In audits of school districts in Holland, Albion and Frewsburg, State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli cited significant problems with fiscal oversight, including inadequately documented payments, untrained financial administrators, careless budgeting and improper use of funds. Each costs local taxpayers.

Except in the state’s largest school districts, school board members are volunteers. They have some kind of passion for public education, but may have little experience in overseeing any large organization, let alone one that deals in millions of dollars and is subject to public rules of accounting. They need their own training and they need to hire the right people for key positions, whether they involve classroom work or use of public funds. In those districts, something went wrong.