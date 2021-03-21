The Editorial Board: Attractive trail proposal would link town, offer views of the Lake Ontario shoreline

Plans for a major expansion of the Niagara River Greenway Trail along the Lake Ontario shore as far east as the former Somerset power plant will have wide-ranging, positive effect. All Western New Yorkers should hope they come to fruition.

The still unpriced Northern Niagara Regional Trail Network promises beautiful vistas for those taking advantage of an off-road bicycle trail along the river from Niagara Falls to Youngstown and then along the lake. It would be the first such path in the eastern part of Niagara County.

At Olcott, the route would turn south along Route 78 toward Lockport, and then connect to the existing Empire State Trail along the Erie Canal, which runs through Pendleton and Amherst.

The project promises economic benefits for small businesses which would see an increase in patronage from the untold numbers clamoring for more fresh-air activities. Those patrons would likely come from near and far, based on inquiries from bicyclists from outside the county.