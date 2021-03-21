The Editorial Board: Attractive trail proposal would link town, offer views of the Lake Ontario shoreline

Plans for a major expansion of the Niagara River Greenway Trail along the Lake Ontario shore as far east as the former Somerset power plant will have wide-ranging, positive effect. All Western New Yorkers should hope they come to fruition.
The still unpriced Northern Niagara Regional Trail Network promises beautiful vistas for those taking advantage of an off-road bicycle trail along the river from Niagara Falls to Youngstown and then along the lake. It would be the first such path in the eastern part of Niagara County.
At Olcott, the route would turn south along Route 78 toward Lockport, and then connect to the existing Empire State Trail along the Erie Canal, which runs through Pendleton and Amherst.
The project promises economic benefits for small businesses which would see an increase in patronage from the untold numbers clamoring for more fresh-air activities. Those patrons would likely come from near and far, based on inquiries from bicyclists from outside the county.
Gregory Stevens, executive director of the Niagara River Greenway Commission, said the group’s mission is to create an opportunity for safe, family cycling. The group originally started with the idea of connecting north to south, from Lackawanna to Fort Niagara , following the course of the Niagara River and across Grand Island, making sure all waterfront assets were connected.
The commission achieved what might seem the impossible during these politically fractured times. It reached agreement with 11 northern Niagara communities to work cooperatively on the projecte. They include Lewiston, Youngstown, Wilson, Olcott, Somerset and Lockport.
At Lewiston and Lockport, the trail will turn north so that riders on the Empire State Trail can head north to Lake Ontario and proceed along the shoreline.
The Greenway Commission set out to build a straight line but realized that many people enjoy diversions. The group just created a loop around Grand Island and is in the process of creating a loop around North Tonawanda to LaSalle. It is becoming more like the links of a chain, as Stevens said, than a cable or piece of string.
The Niagara County municipalities became linked through Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Resiliency & Economic Development Initiative (REDI). The REDI group focused on how to promote the economy and tourism by highlighting the region’s reputation for excellent fishing. After that, they centered attention on the Greenway and cycling.
Winning the support for this project from several municipalities represents an amazing achievement and one which, if it is completed, will improve both the quality of life and economic vitality from the number of cyclists, walkers, families and tourists using the trail system. It shouldn't be allowed to fail.
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.