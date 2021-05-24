The Editorial Board: Attorney general’s bill offers police reforms that balance dangers and accountability

Part of the problem police face is in the latitude they have been given. A Supreme Court ruling three decades ago set a standard that may have appeared sensible but which, given the facts of human nature, was counterproductive. It said that judges and juries should not second guess officers’ split-second decisions on the use of lethal force, no matter how unnecessary a killing may appear in hindsight.

That kind of broad immunity, given to public servants who carry guns and are empowered to deprive citizens of their liberty, practically begs to be abused. It’s no secret – nor it is surprising – that police agencies are subject to an us-against-them mindset. Who wouldn’t be when, as a daily, if not hourly, matter of course, you are called upon to deal with crisis, crime and violence?

But that is precisely why societies need better rules for policing. It’s not because cops, as a group, are worse than any of the rest of us. Just the opposite: It’s because, like all of us, they are fully and completely human, subject to all the frailties and graces that implies. Police work in high-pressure environments that demand both acknowledgment and accountability. There has been compelling evidence that the balance sheet is short on accountability.