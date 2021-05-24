The Editorial Board: Attorney general’s bill offers police reforms that balance dangers and accountability

One year later, the murder of George Floyd reverberates around the country, shaking state capitals such as Albany and cities such as Buffalo. It’s a hopeful sign.
It was on May 25, 2020, that Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin pressed the life out of Floyd, mercilessly kneeling on the helpless man’s neck until he was dead. With that public display of criminality, Chauvin set off the big bang of police reform, sending millions of shocked Americans into the streets and prompting public officials to respond to the evidence before their eyes, not just the killing of George Floyd, but also Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Walter Scott, Freddie Gray, Philando Castile, Amadou Diallo and more.
The earthquake rumbled through Albany last week, with Attorney General Letitia James offering a balanced legislative proposal that recognizes the real dangers faced by police officers while demanding accountability for the unnecessary use of force. It’s a thoughtful bill that deserves close consideration.
The Police Accountability Act would create a “last resort” standard for the use of force by police and make excessive force by an officer a criminal offense. It would allow prosecutors to consider whether an officer’s own conduct contributed to a situation in which force was eventually used.
The goal that James described is what all New Yorkers should expect: to preserve lives. While that obviously includes those who come in violent contact with law enforcement, it will also serve police officers, as improved training produces better and safer policing.
Part of the problem police face is in the latitude they have been given. A Supreme Court ruling three decades ago set a standard that may have appeared sensible but which, given the facts of human nature, was counterproductive. It said that judges and juries should not second guess officers’ split-second decisions on the use of lethal force, no matter how unnecessary a killing may appear in hindsight.
That kind of broad immunity, given to public servants who carry guns and are empowered to deprive citizens of their liberty, practically begs to be abused. It’s no secret – nor it is surprising – that police agencies are subject to an us-against-them mindset. Who wouldn’t be when, as a daily, if not hourly, matter of course, you are called upon to deal with crisis, crime and violence?
But that is precisely why societies need better rules for policing. It’s not because cops, as a group, are worse than any of the rest of us. Just the opposite: It’s because, like all of us, they are fully and completely human, subject to all the frailties and graces that implies. Police work in high-pressure environments that demand both acknowledgment and accountability. There has been compelling evidence that the balance sheet is short on accountability.
Predictably, police are resisting reforms. Patrick J. Lynch, president of New York City’s Police Benevolent Association, contended the legislation “would make it impossible for police officers to determine whether or not we are permitted to use force in a given situation. The only reasonable solution will be to avoid confrontations where force might become necessary.”
It’s the expected response, but it discounts the benefits of better training, which would surely help police meet those standards. Nevertheless, if Lynch and other police truly believe the legislation goes too far – or is unnecessary – they should have an opportunity to make the case as the legislation moves forward. For advocates and critics alike, one approach should be to monitor law enforcement in New Jersey, where a similar standard took effect last year.
Opposition to change is also showing up among Buffalo police. Commenting on another proposed reform – repealing the concept of qualified immunity – the president of the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association, John Evans, protested that “Legislators don’t want to be on the side of law enforcement these days.”
But it’s not a matter of sides – unless you believe policing must inevitably and always be “us against them.” It’s a matter of balance, and balance demands that citizens believe what their eyes have seen and then respond appropriately. James’ legislation attempts to do that. Its provisions would:
• Raise the standard under which the use of force is acceptable.
• Require police to employ de-escalation tactics and use lower levels of force or other reasonable alternatives.
• Establish criminal penalties for officers who use force that is “grossly” – not moderately, not somewhat, but grossly – in excess of what is warranted in situations where they cause injury or death. Prosecutors would be allowed to evaluate whether an officer’s actions were responsible for creating a need for force.
Critics of the legislation should note James’ observation that it would not change what’s already allowed in situations in which officers must make “split-second” decisions.
All Americans depend upon police for protection, safety and justice and most cops, we firmly believe, are in the profession for the right reasons. They should be supported.
But any system can be improved – the U.S. Constitution has been amended 27 times – and, on policing, Americans have seen the evidence of need. James has offered a bill that responds thoughtfully. If it can be improved, then do it, but no one should claim that its introduction was unprovoked.
• • •
