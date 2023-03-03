Price-gouging is about more than the extreme cases that occur during weather emergencies, though they are some of the worst, and most unforgiveable. But price-gouging can also include more routine practices such as surge pricing and dynamic pricing, both of which are aimed at picking the pockets of buyers.

In all of these cases, some restraint is in order. That is where the New York State Attorney General’s Office comes in. The office proposes to tighten rules against price gouging to better protect consumers during times of emergencies. Its rules would also make gouging easier to identify, report and prosecute.

The proposed rules await public comment, but there would be a benchmark: an increase of 10% or more during a market disruption. A company that increases prices by more than 10% would have to show its own costs increased accordingly. The proposal also details what can legally be considered a cost.

This is especially intriguing, as any number of consumers can point to times when prices seemed to skyrocket, or even tick up just a little bit for no apparent reason. It could be a snowstorm around here and prices on something such as shovels, or snow-melting salt seemed even a dollar higher.

It could also be some larger expense, such as the big game or concert or high airport traffic. That’s why the other change, focusing on companies that use dynamic pricing, such as Uber and DoorDash, is fitting. The proposed rules would determine disruption-timed gouging based on an average of the previous week’s pricing.

As more and more consumers rely on companies that take advantage of technology to provide services such as ride hailing and food delivery via apps, they, too, must be discouraged from taking unfair advantage. It cannot just be the brick-and-mortar operations or the cabbies with medallions being made to follow strict guidelines. Someone must call out new tech businesses that have become marketplace disrupters when they are taking advantage of consumers through surge pricing.

In addition, the proposed changes would include provisions to prevent price gouging on new products and services, such as the at-home testing kits so many of us desperately needed during the Covid-19 pandemic. It can’t be that only well-to-do people have access to such crucial products.

There is a line to be wary of here. The theory of supply and demand is critical to the functioning of American capitalism. It needs to be respected, but there also need to be rules. Picking pockets crosses the line.

