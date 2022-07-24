The Editorial Board: Attack leaves Zeldin unharmed, but it echoes the country’s tilt into intolerance

Maybe it was just a one-off – albeit a dangerous one – but it can’t help make you wonder: Is this how our politics are going to be now?

New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin was confronted at a Rochester-area campaign event on Thursday by a man who tried to injure him with a pointed weapon. The New York Times reported that the man, identified as David G. Jakubonis, 43, of Fairport, struggled with Zeldin, whom he dragged to the ground before being subdued by the candidate and others.

Fortunately, Zeldin was uninjured. Jakubonis was charged with attempted assault in the second degree and – unhelpfully to the state’s generally valuable bail reform law – was released in his own recognizance.

Zeldin is a Republican. His Democratic opponent, Gov. Kathy Hochul, quickly condemned the violence. “Relieved to hear that Congressman Zeldin was not injured and that the suspect is in custody,” she wrote in a tweet. “I condemn this violent behavior in the strongest terms possible – it has no place in New York.”

It was the right response. The question is how we put this genie back in its bottle. Violence and threat of it are rising in American politics as Americans become increasingly divided. The point was recently made at a televised hearing of the congressional Jan. 6 committee.

Jason Van Tatenhove, a former spokesman for the Oath Keepers, an extremist group, testified that he believes democracy is threatened. “I do fear for this next election cycle, because who knows what that might bring?” he told the committee in live testimony earlier this month. “If a president who is trying to instill, and encourage, to whip up a civil war among his followers using lies and deceit and snake oil, regardless of the human impact, what else is he going to do if he gets elected again?”

That’s a different order of threat from an easily subdued individual, but the poison is circulating in our system. At its worst, it shows up in violence, but intolerance, exaggeration, fake news and conspiracy theories are baked into the code.

Zeldin used the attack to advance his campaign argument that crime has become a serious problem in New York and, fair enough. It’s a legitimate political issue.

But the state Conservative Party issued a press release practically blaming Hochul for the attack on Zeldin:

“It’s yet to be seen if the assailant was directed to the event by Gov. Hochul herself – her campaign issued an angry, hyperbolic dummy news advisory to steer protesters to the Zeldin rally – but it is our hope that she will use better judgment in the future. This state is volatile enough without its governor ginning up fury.”

The claim is dubious, though volatility is a surely real issue. Coincidentally, the attack on Zeldin took place the same day that Jan. 6 committee once again hammered home that Donald Trump had ginned up the insurrectionist fury and that, more than 18 months later, Republicans are largely silent. We need to do better.

