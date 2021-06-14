The Editorial Board: At least one of two bills on grand jury secrecy deserves to be approved next session

Among the many measures that didn’t make it through the State Legislature this session are two related bills dealing with grand jury secrecy. One is absolutely worth adopting. The other, more problematic, will benefit from greater consideration.
On historical cases and those involving public servants, public access to grand jury testimony is essential to preserving public confidence in the criminal justice system.
It really is as simple as that. At least it ought to be.
The 1971 Attica prison uprising is perhaps the best example. The siege took place over the course of four days and claimed the lives of 29 prisoners and 10 prison employees. Ninety others were injured. At the time, as State Sen. Zellnor Myrie and Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes wrote in a recent Another Voice, “the evidence presented to the grand jury resulted in 42 indictments. Every one of them was against an incarcerated person – no indictments were returned against law enforcement.”
Many seek more clarity in the Attica case, even 50 years later. Cases involving public servants, specifically police, have become more prevalent with high-profile police shootings of civilians. Myrie and Peoples-Stokes wrote about the Staten Island grand jury that failed to indict the police officer responsible for the death of Eric Garner.
Supporting the argument about transparency, the legislators began with Daniel Prude, a Rochester man who died in March 2020 during “an interaction” with the police. After a grand jury voted against indicting the police involved, Attorney General Letitia James shared what information she could, including 204 pages of material involving descriptions of the investigation, evidence, findings and recommendations by her office.
In was a start, but not enough. In cases where a police action results in what some see as the unnecessary death of a civilian, the release of grand jury testimony can at least help the public understand the thinking that influenced the decision.
The proposed legislation would give courts a roadmap to consider whether and when to release the records from grand jury proceedings. It amends the Criminal Procedure Law permitting individuals to request that the court release historically important records in cases involving a public official or employee. It also creates a rebuttable presumption that would favor such disclosure in cases more than 40 years old.
If the cases remain limited in scope and as described, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn does not have strong opinions against it, even though he sees the risk of a slippery slope.
“Once you crack open the lid on that Pandora’s box,” he said, the potential is that the box is opened even further. There are many reasons for grand jury secrecy, Flynn said, and chief among them is the constitutional presumption that “we’re all innocent until proven guilty.”
That is the risk some see in another piece of legislation, much broader in scope, that recently passed the Assembly but didn’t make it out of the Senate. Sponsored by Assemblymember Daniel O’Donnell, D-Manhattan and State Sen. Jamaal Bailey, D-Bronx, it does what Flynn and many prosecutors vehemently oppose, and that is to allow for the release of records in grand jury proceedings, albeit at the discretion of the judge.
That proposed law does not apply to all grand jury proceedings, as PoliticsNY wrote, but only in cases in which grand jurors do not indict for a felony. An appeal must be made to the judge in order to reveal the testimony of any public servant and any expert witness who testified.
The measure has risks, as Flynn says, but in at least one way, it may not go far enough. A district attorney can wield inappropriate influence on a grand jury’s actions. The public has an interest in knowing when that has happened. Again, a judge could be the arbiter.
In the Legislature’s next session, lawmakers should pass the Myrie/People-Stokes measure and give more thought to the other. Transparency matters, but so does the presumption of innocence.
