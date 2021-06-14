The Editorial Board: At least one of two bills on grand jury secrecy deserves to be approved next session

That is the risk some see in another piece of legislation, much broader in scope, that recently passed the Assembly but didn’t make it out of the Senate. Sponsored by Assemblymember Daniel O’Donnell, D-Manhattan and State Sen. Jamaal Bailey, D-Bronx, it does what Flynn and many prosecutors vehemently oppose, and that is to allow for the release of records in grand jury proceedings, albeit at the discretion of the judge.

That proposed law does not apply to all grand jury proceedings, as PoliticsNY wrote, but only in cases in which grand jurors do not indict for a felony. An appeal must be made to the judge in order to reveal the testimony of any public servant and any expert witness who testified.

The measure has risks, as Flynn says, but in at least one way, it may not go far enough. A district attorney can wield inappropriate influence on a grand jury’s actions. The public has an interest in knowing when that has happened. Again, a judge could be the arbiter.

In the Legislature’s next session, lawmakers should pass the Myrie/People-Stokes measure and give more thought to the other. Transparency matters, but so does the presumption of innocence.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.