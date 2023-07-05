News Editorial BoardMaybe this will help lower the temperature some. Then, again, maybe not, given the apparent human need to torment others. If not, the effort is worthwhile simply for the assistance it will provide.

But, as kind people work to meet the social, legal and medical needs of older members of the LGBTQ+ population, it’s possible that at least some of the bullies will come to see that their actions are helping to inflict hardship on actual human beings.

The failure to recognize that, of course, is the root of most – if not all – human bigotry. Before you can treat a group as though its members don’t matter, it’s necessary to relegate them to a lower rung on the ladder of worthiness. It was part of the justification for slavery and it’s wrapped up in the new, sometimes cruel attacks on others including transgender men and women and gay people.

But that kind of viciousness becomes more difficult if “those people” – whoever they are – look like Mom or Grandpa or Aunt Mary. What if they’re enduring the same kinds of struggles that are weighing on an older sister or a favorite uncle? What if those obstacles are higher because of the isolation of many in the LGBTQ+ community?

For LGBTQ+ seniors those challenges can be at least as difficult, and sometimes worse. Like any aging, childless person, for example, accessing medical care can be a struggle, and made worse by the kind of isolation their sexuality might produce. The same applies to those needing help with transportation, legal matters, at-home care and other services.

To help alleviate those issues, nonprofits are stepping up. Their assistance, of course, counts as the primary benefit of the efforts underway in places around the country, including Buffalo. They resolve immediate problems that, for many in the LGBTQ+ population, might otherwise go unaddressed.

Here, for example, the Center for Elder Law & Justice offers the Silver Pride Partnership program which, with participation of other organizations, provides free civil legal services to the aging LGBTQ+ community in Western New York. The organization’s services include advanced care planning, name changes, gender marker changes and discrimination claims.

“I found that this is pretty rewarding work,” said Christopher Phillips, a staff attorney at the Center for Elder Law & Justice. “Because a lot of times, unfortunately, what I’m finding is that the LGBT seniors are sort of estranged from their families of origin, which is just heartbreaking and sad to see.” It’s especially rewarding, he said, because the office can offer the service at no cost to people who might not otherwise be able to afford it.

Phillips recently helped a 64-year-old transgender woman from Buffalo change her legal name, helping to affirm her newfound sense of identity. Other legal agencies had turned her down. Why, but for a prejudice?

Many people simply don’t understand the concept of changing gender or, for that matter, anything other than heterosexuality, and it’s fair to accept that, for some, that truly counts as a big hurdle. But the answer to that problem is that, for goodhearted people, understanding isn’t absolutely necessary, not as a first step, anyway. Acceptance is – simple human decency. Then, with luck and effort, understanding and respect will follow.

And that is the possible overflow benefit of these efforts. Help others to see the humanity they’re overlooking, and the possibilities of improvement will flower.

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.