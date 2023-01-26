The Editorial Board: Assignments for Langworthy, Tenney offer both a chance to help their districts

A recent News article about Republican assignments to House panels should offer some welcome news to Western New Yorkers who reasonably expect their elected representatives to serve their interests.

That is the way it should be. Politics is an inevitable factor, but voters should expect that their representatives aim higher than chronic governmental dysfunction.

Nicholas A. Langworthy, a Republican who represents suburban and rural Erie County as well as the Southern Tier, will sit on the House Rules Committee which sets the terms of debate for bills about to be presented for votes. He will also sit on the Oversight and Agricultural committees.

Rep. Claudia Tenney, a Canandaigua Republican who represents parts of Niagara and Orleans counties along with all of Genesee and Wyoming counties, was recently named to the House Ways and Means Committee. Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, is a longtime member of that key committee, which also oversees Social Security and trades.

The assignments for Langworthy and Tenney should translate into more effective representation for their constituents and the region. Still, Republican politics continues to orbit the whims and deficiencies of former President Donald Trump and both these members have been eager acolytes. As members of the House majority, their responsibilities are greater than that.

Langworthy said he was honored to be chosen by Speaker Kevin McCarthy to serve on the “crucial and prestigious House Rules Committee,” an assignment that he said will “help advance the Republican agenda.”

Langworthy wanted but did not receive a seat on the Energy and Commerce Committee that oversees the energy sector, telecommunications and consumer protection. McCarthy chose not to seat first-term lawmakers on that panel.

The Oversight Committee focuses on the efficiency, effectiveness and accountability of the federal government and its agencies. Unchecked power, Langworthy said, “whether it be from inside the government or out – has to come to an end, starting with the work of this committee. I’m excited to get started.”

It’s an essential component of democratic government, but one that can easily be abused – especially in a time of national division. Voters should hope Langworthy’s approach will be balanced and thoughtful.

Tenney, another Trump-endorsed representative, served in Congress during Trump’s first two years in office. Still, her appointment to the House Ways and Means Committee should be encouraging, as it represents a return to two members – she and Higgins – from the western part of the state. She has sought a seat on the panel since 2018 and, as she said, those communities consist of small business owners, entrepreneurs and, notably, agriculture.

Yet, it’s impossible to disregard Tenney’s continuing and unquestioning fealty to the former president. While she praises him for tax cuts, energy independence and veterans services – normal conservative priorities – she also venerates his “America First” agenda that devalued our essential role in the world and ignored the administration’s historic record of corruption.

Langworthy and Tenney have an opportunity to make a difference. Their committee assignments can help serve the needs of the country and their districts without climbing down the rabbit hole of division and conspiracy. We hope that’s what they’ll do.

• • •

