The Editorial Board: As Zeldin observes a hard fact about this state, Hochul tutors him on the reason

The race for New York governor last week produced one of its most relevant and revealing exchanges as Republican Lee Zeldin took a shot at what he calls the problem of “one-party rule” in New York and Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul took the opportunity to explain voting to him.

In truth, Zeldin raised an issue that should be important in any democracy. The problem for the party – and the public – is, as Hochul described it: Republicans have been poor competitors. The party has made itself unwelcome in large parts of New York, as the Democrats’ vast advantage in members documents.

What is more, it has done little over the past four years to demonstrate its willingness to adjust. Instead, it has doubled down on policies meant to widen divisions, foster animosities and discourage the possibilities of compromise. It’s not what a functioning democracy demands.

Here’s how it played out last week. During a campaign stop in Buffalo, Zeldin observed that Democrats have controlled Albany since just after the 2018 elections, when the party – which is to say, a majority of New York voters – wrested control from Republicans. That gave Democrats control of both chambers of the Legislature as well as all four statewide offices: governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and comptroller.

Zeldin didn’t mention it, but the party’s fortunes cratered even more deeply in the 2020 elections, when Democrats claimed a supermajority in the Senate. Even in a year when Democrats underperformed in congressional elections, they overran Republicans in New York.

Yet the Republican leadership has shown no interest in expanding the party’s appeal. It doesn’t even seem to be curious about it. On Wednesday, Hochul explained it to them.

“They had their chance to compete in the open marketplace of politics, but their ideas did not win the day,” she said. “There’s a competition for ideas and values, and that’s why Democrats are winning,” she added. She’s right – at least, so far.

One of the great values of the American two-party system is that either one can move somewhat to the left or slightly to right to adjust for changes in the electorate. That system doesn’t guarantee stability – see the Civil War – but it allows for it and, with exceptions, has mainly delivered it.

But the New York Republican Party leadership is ignoring the warning signs. It refuses to acknowledge the reasonable adjustments it could make to appeal to voters and, if anything, is tramping further into the wilderness.

High-profile candidates not only ignore, but reject the facts of the January 2021 insurrection in Washington, D.C. One well-known congressional candidate, Carl Paladino, promotes vile conspiracy theories about the mass murders in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, and then is discovered to have praised Adolf Hitler for his ability to excite a crowd. Rep. Elise Stefanik, the No. 3 Republican House leader, nonetheless endorses him.

The nation and its states require responsible, functioning parties for our adversarial system to thrive. Without it, the democratically necessary function of the opposition is compromised, if not corrupted. It certainly has been in New York, where Republicans have made themselves sufficiently unwelcome to lose all statewide power, giving Democrats a free hand.

Maybe it will all work for them this year. Parties in power can wear out their welcome and electorates do change. But even if Republicans win some big races, that doesn’t make the party healthy. There’s no long-term advantage to becoming a caricature.

That’s among the reasons that this page endorsed former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino as the Republican nominee for governor. He takes governing seriously. He’s demonstrated his effectiveness and his ability to lead responsibly. He’s someone in whom voters can have confidence, should he win the nomination and then the November election.

The Republican Party should be working to expand its influence, offering conservative solutions to the concerns of New Yorkers, not just stoking anger in its base. It isn’t doing that and the risk is that this blue state will continue pushing it to the sidelines, to everyone’s detriment.

