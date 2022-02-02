The Editorial Board: As Western New York makes bicycling safer, it helps to attract younger residents

Bicyclists can enjoy the ride along the extended or improved Shoreline Trail in the city and town of Tonawanda and on the Niagara Scenic Parkway in Niagara Falls. It bodes well that nearly a dozen Niagara County municipalities signed onto a plan to lay a 35-mile bike trail system between Lockport and Lewiston.

GoBike has been pivotal in forming the new cycling landscape. The nonprofit, which evolved from a volunteer-run bicycle repair program to a regional movement with annual revenues of nearly $1 million, offers educational outreach, bicycling activities and policy advocacy. Others are also influential, including Slow Roll Buffalo, which organizes free guided bike rides in and around city neighborhoods.

There are many more places bicyclists could explore if there were more paths – the region is riddled with “trails to nowhere” and protected thoroughfares, But the phenomenon known as “bikelash” has delayed or derailed bike projects in Buffalo, Orchard Park and, in one extreme case, Ridge Road in Lackawanna, where city officials did the right thing by installing a temporary, two-way protected bike track on the road. It opened in September 2020, as the first and only protected bike lane in the region. It didn’t last. Local residents joined in neighborhood Facebook groups to complain about the loss of parking and slowed traffic.