The Editorial Board: As Western New York makes bicycling safer, it helps to attract younger residents

Someday soon perhaps bicyclists in the Buffalo Niagara region can feel safe and free to travel long distances, unimpeded, hopefully with assistance from the more than $1.5 billion aimed at bicycle and pedestrian projects in the recent federal infrastructure bill.
Getting from “here to there” will require re-educating resistant drivers and residents who think the road are theirs, alone, or who fail to understand the advantages of creating spaces that might also attract new, younger residents interested in a location attuned to their needs. Indeed, cities are competing for young transplants in part through their bike-friendliness.
The realization that bicycling belongs on the streets, parks and pathways is slowly seeping in. It should hopefully replace the confrontational “bikelash” described in an article by The News’ Caitlin Dewey, who traced the long journey advocates had to traverse, starting in 2008. Then, the city had just three designated bike paths. Fourteen years later, bicyclists can ride from Canalside to the Town of Tonawanda. Last year saw the completion of the region’s first permanent, two-way protected bike track on Niagara Street, while New York finished construction of the 750-mile Empire State Trail.
Bicyclists can enjoy the ride along the extended or improved Shoreline Trail in the city and town of Tonawanda and on the Niagara Scenic Parkway in Niagara Falls. It bodes well that nearly a dozen Niagara County municipalities signed onto a plan to lay a 35-mile bike trail system between Lockport and Lewiston.
GoBike has been pivotal in forming the new cycling landscape. The nonprofit, which evolved from a volunteer-run bicycle repair program to a regional movement with annual revenues of nearly $1 million, offers educational outreach, bicycling activities and policy advocacy. Others are also influential, including Slow Roll Buffalo, which organizes free guided bike rides in and around city neighborhoods.
There are many more places bicyclists could explore if there were more paths – the region is riddled with “trails to nowhere” and protected thoroughfares, But the phenomenon known as “bikelash” has delayed or derailed bike projects in Buffalo, Orchard Park and, in one extreme case, Ridge Road in Lackawanna, where city officials did the right thing by installing a temporary, two-way protected bike track on the road. It opened in September 2020, as the first and only protected bike lane in the region. It didn’t last. Local residents joined in neighborhood Facebook groups to complain about the loss of parking and slowed traffic.
The Lackawanna Department of Public Works removed the track last August but also striped a single, unprotected bike lane on both sides of the road. GoBike had not conducted community outreach on the Ridge Road project but the organization does now, working especially hard to “engage and educate” residents before seeking infrastructure improvements.
It should be clear: Making the roads safer for bicyclists makes it safe for everyone, improves quality of life and attracts young people to the area.
• • •
