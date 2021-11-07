The Editorial Board: As U.S. reopens the door from Canada, both nations need to encourage travelers

Those white license plates you see today – the ones with the blue lettering? They’re visitors from Ontario. You might have forgotten what they look like.
It’s been 20 months since Canadians could easily – well, sort of easily – come to Western New York. With the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the United States and Canada closed their shared border in an effort to limit the spread of the deadly virus. Starting Monday, the U.S. border is reopened to fully vaccinated Canadian adults. Children under 18 don’t have to be vaccinated as long as they’re traveling with a fully vaccinated adult.
It’s a day that’s been long in coming – too long, really. Canada opened its border to American visitors three months ago but the Biden administration, it seems, wanted to open the nation’s northern and southern borders simultaneously. It was an approach that unnecessarily hurt border communities from Maine to Washington and none more than Buffalo.
But it’s over now – or, over-with-an-asterisk, anyway. Some rules may continue to discourage cross-border travel, and while it’s understandable that the countries want to be cautious – Covid-19 has killed 751,000 Americans and 29,000 Canadians – the effectiveness of the vaccines and the next few months’ experience should offer enough evidence to further relax the rules. (Something for American "covidiots" to consider: The Canadian mortality rate is less than one-third ours. Could there be something for us to learn?)
Although Canada was first to reopen its border, the hoops that travelers have had to jump through are either expensive or confusing or both. While the United States demands only that adult travelers be fully vaccinated, Canada requires anyone entering the country also show proof of a negative Covid test taken within the previous 72 hours. Rapid tests don’t count. What is more, they must also have uploaded that information to the ArriveCAN app within 72 hours of appearing at the border.
The result is that fewer Americans have bothered even to try crossing the border, to the dismay of restaurants, theaters, merchants and other businesses whose operations count on revenue from U.S. travelers. The grand reopening has been less than advertised.
That pattern may repeat itself as the United States once again welcomes Canadian visitors. While those travelers need only proof of vaccination to enter, they face the same testing requirement when they return home. If they are staying less than 72 hours, they can be tested before they leave, but if they’re staying longer, they’ll need to find a place to be tested in this country. Either way, its likely to be an expensive hassle.
American officials think all that may not make a difference. They are urging Canadians planning to visit to expect border delays and to be ready to present the usual travel documents, such as a passport or Nexus pass.
In a strange way, it will be a hopeful sign if those predictions are right – that Canadians are eager enough to resume visiting this country that they are willing to jump through the hoops and pay the costs. Two thoughts on that:
• Canada should closely watch what happens here. If all goes well – and there’s little reason to think it won’t – they should look to drop their testing requirement quickly. That will serve the interests of both countries.
• When you see cars with Ontario plates, they contain people who really want to be here. Give them a honk and a wave.
• • •
