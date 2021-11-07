The Editorial Board: As U.S. reopens the door from Canada, both nations need to encourage travelers

Although Canada was first to reopen its border, the hoops that travelers have had to jump through are either expensive or confusing or both. While the United States demands only that adult travelers be fully vaccinated, Canada requires anyone entering the country also show proof of a negative Covid test taken within the previous 72 hours. Rapid tests don’t count. What is more, they must also have uploaded that information to the ArriveCAN app within 72 hours of appearing at the border.

The result is that fewer Americans have bothered even to try crossing the border, to the dismay of restaurants, theaters, merchants and other businesses whose operations count on revenue from U.S. travelers. The grand reopening has been less than advertised.

That pattern may repeat itself as the United States once again welcomes Canadian visitors. While those travelers need only proof of vaccination to enter, they face the same testing requirement when they return home. If they are staying less than 72 hours, they can be tested before they leave, but if they’re staying longer, they’ll need to find a place to be tested in this country. Either way, its likely to be an expensive hassle.