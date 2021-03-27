The Editorial Board: As U.S. ramps up delivery of vaccines, WNY must be ready to handle the load

All hands on deck, with many sleeves rolled up.

That’s what it will take to handle what Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer calls the “supercharge” in doses of Covid-19 vaccines that will arrive in New York State in the next two months.

After many weeks of dealing with a thin supply – raise your hand if you have gone online at 4 a.m. trying to find an appointment – all indications are that the state’s vaccine outlook will shift from scarcity to abundance.

Is Western New York ready? The health care leaders involved in managing vaccine distribution make us hopeful.

Why is readiness so important?

“No one wants vaccines to sit in freezers or refrigerators, since we’re in a race against time to reach herd immunity before dangerous variants spread widely. That’s the reason New York has insisted on doses being dispensed within a week,” Dr. Nancy Nielsen told The News. Nielsen is a senior associate dean for health policy in UB’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and chairs the planning team for Western New York’s regional vaccination hub.